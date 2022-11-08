‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow ‘Desperate’ To Join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' Tired Of Tamra Judge
Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow has her eyes set on switching casts to become a Beverly Hills cast member, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Dubrow, 53, wants to trade her spot on RHOC for one on RHOBH. “She just thinks she’s a class above her O.C. castmates, Tamra Judge included."
“She thinks she’d be a better fit” with the Beverly Hills cast mates,” the source spilled.
Dubrow, who’s currently shooting season 17 of the Bravo show, did little to deny she wants the trade. “I mean, Garcelle [Beauvais] and I have been friends for a long time, [Lisa] Rinna and I have known each other,” she said at BravoCon. “I do enjoy diamonds — let’s be clear. We’ll see where the wind takes us.”
The talk comes after Dubrow and her plastic surgeon husband Terry recently sold off their 14-bedroom custom dream home in Newport Beach, Calif. For $55 million. The couple recently purchased a $21 million luxurious penthouse in Los Angeles.
The 3-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 5,300 sq. ft. pad was designed by Roberto Cavalli and is located in Century City.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producers have yet to make a final decision on casting for season 13. The next season is not expected to start filming until January — as producers believed the cast needed a breather before another round.
We’re told the entire cast — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins, and Kathy Hilton — have yet to be informed of their future on the show.
Sources said the cast believes they will find out their individual fates before Thanksgiving.
Earlier this week, rumors swirled that producers were leaning towards cutting Crystal and Diana and making Dorit a “friend.” It was also rumored that ex-RHOBH stars Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump would potentially making their return.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com despite the rumors there has been nothing decided behind the scenes — including whether Dubrow will be joining the cast.