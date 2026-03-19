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EXCLUSIVE: Breakout 'Heated Rivalry' Star's Ego Getting Overheated — And Already Igniting War With Castmates

'Heated Rivalry' star's ego has sparked a war with castmates amid rising tensions on set.
Source: MEGA

'Heated Rivalry' star's ego has sparked a war with castmates amid rising tensions on set.

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March 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Francois Arnaud is one of the breakout stars of HBO's surprise hit Heated Rivalry, but his haughty attitude is already creating serious tension with his castmates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Insiders Say Francois' Massive Ego Is Exhausting Rest of Cast

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An insider said Francois Arnaud treats his 'Heated Rivalry' castmates like 'supporting props.'
Source: MEGA

An insider said Francois Arnaud treats his 'Heated Rivalry' castmates like 'supporting props.'

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"Francois acts like he's the only reason people are watching and treats the rest of the cast like supporting props," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "His ego is exhausting."

The 40-year-old French Canadian, who has been teasing a spinoff and flirting with costars off-set, brushed off the complaints.

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Francois' Expanding Ego Ruffling Feathers As Show's Future Grows

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Sources said the HBO star believes he is the 'heart of the story,' fueling tension on 'Heated Rivalry.'
Source: MEGA

Sources said the HBO star believes he is the 'heart of the story,' fueling tension on 'Heated Rivalry.'

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"He doesn't see it as arrogance," an insider explained. "He genuinely thinks he's the heart of the story. Whether he is or isn't, it's definitely getting under people's skin."

With season 2 of the hockey romance already confirmed and spinoff rumors swirling, Arnaud's ego may be growing faster than his star power – and, sources said, his costars are not thrilled.

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