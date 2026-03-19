EXCLUSIVE: Breakout 'Heated Rivalry' Star's Ego Getting Overheated — And Already Igniting War With Castmates
March 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Francois Arnaud is one of the breakout stars of HBO's surprise hit Heated Rivalry, but his haughty attitude is already creating serious tension with his castmates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders Say Francois' Massive Ego Is Exhausting Rest of Cast
"Francois acts like he's the only reason people are watching and treats the rest of the cast like supporting props," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "His ego is exhausting."
The 40-year-old French Canadian, who has been teasing a spinoff and flirting with costars off-set, brushed off the complaints.
Francois' Expanding Ego Ruffling Feathers As Show's Future Grows
"He doesn't see it as arrogance," an insider explained. "He genuinely thinks he's the heart of the story. Whether he is or isn't, it's definitely getting under people's skin."
With season 2 of the hockey romance already confirmed and spinoff rumors swirling, Arnaud's ego may be growing faster than his star power – and, sources said, his costars are not thrilled.