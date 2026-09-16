EXCLUSIVE: Federal Agents Search Hayden Panettiere's Home After Death
Sept. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's West Hollywood home was recently searched by federal agents, part of the ongoing investigation into her tragic Aug. 16 death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A witness inside the 36-year-old star's building reported that more than six law enforcement officers had entered her residence.
Authorities have not revealed if any evidence was found in the search.
Desperate Attempts to Save Hayden
The Nashville beauty was found "unresponsive" and "in cardiac arrest" in the living room of an Airbnb in Greenville, S.C., on Aug. 16 by Zach Hickerson, the brother of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who says they tried to revive her.
"When we went in and tried to wake Hayden up for lunch, we realized she was unconscious," Zach said.
"I immediately called 911, and Brian gave her Narcan. We then jointly performed CPR while 911 was on speaker until Fire and EMS arrived... We watched as they tried every measure possible to save her life."
Toxicology Results Could Take Weeks
Brian showed police Panettiere's "bag of medication," drugs she was taking at the time of her death, according to the police report.
The county coroner's report stated there was no evidence of trauma or foul play.
It will take several weeks for a toxicology report to determine if drugs were involved.
The former child star opened up about her long struggles with substance abuse in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
The status of Panettiere's relationship with Brian at the time of her death is unclear, but he had been arrested in 2021 for allegedly assaulting her.
Brian Denies Role in Death
After pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse/partner, he was sentenced to 45 days in prison, four years' probation, a five-year protective order and other penalties. He ended up serving only 13 days.
Panettiere's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, says she believes Brian is "culpable" for her daughter's death, although he has not been named as a suspect.
"Hayden's death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed," Brian's lawyer Sloan Ellis said in a statement. "As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."