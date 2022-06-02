Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity

Harvey Weinstein, Currently Awaiting Trial In Los Angeles, Loses Legal Battle On East Coast

Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein.

By:

Jun. 2 2022, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Once upon a time, Memorial Day Weekend and the beginning of summer was a time for Harvey Weinstein to bask in the glow of another Cannes Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, the former mogul is starring in an ongoing courtroom drama with predictable twists. Justice Angela Mazzarelli of the New York Appellate Division of the Supreme Court announced June 2 that a five-justice panel determined the judge in Weinstein's 2020 New York rape case did not make substantial errors.

“We reject defendant’s arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects,” she wrote. Weinstein was convicted of a criminal sex act (forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant in 2006) and rape in the third degree (assaulting an aspiring actress in 2013). He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement
Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein

In addition to question the actions of Justice James Blake, the 2020 trial judge, Weinstein's attorneys also argued that their client was prevented from testifying in his own defense. They said that he deserved that chance to defend himself against 28 other incidents brought up by prosecutors.

Article continues below advertisement

A portion of today's 45-page decision revolved around challenges made about the impartiality of Juror #11. The woman was found during the trial to be reading a French memoir, “Le Consentement,” about the author's sexual relationship with a famous older man, and that she was in possession of another book, “My Dark Vanessa,” about a teacher engaged in a sexual relationship with a teen student.

Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer hinted after today's ruling of an appeal. “We are disappointed, but not surprised,” she stated. “We are reviewing all of our options and will seek to petition the Court of Appeals and beyond,” Engelmayer said. The Court of Appeals is the highest court in New York state..”

Weinstein, now 70, is currently in jail in California. He was extradited there from New York in 2021 to face charges that he assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.