What The Jury Never Saw: Amber Heard MEDICAL RECORDS Prove She Claimed Johnny Depp Had Abused Her To Therapist

Amber Heard's attorney said they suffered a devastating loss in her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp for a number of reasons, claiming the "suppressed evidence" including past medical records were partly to blame.

Elaine Bredehoft stopped by the Today Show after a jury ruled in Depp's favor, stating that "very significant" medical records which showed "a pattern going all the way back to 2012 of Amber reporting [abuse] to her therapist" could have been a game-changer.