Trolling After Trial! Ex-TMZ Employee & Johnny Depp Witness Rips Amber Heard Attorney's Interview

Tremaine, who went viral for his cross-examination clapback during the contentious Depp vs. Heard court battle, then sounded off via Twitter.

"I'm trying to think of what you call going on The Today Show after losing a high-profile case. Any ideas? I'm stumped," he tweeted.

Viewers may recall that Bredehoft argued that Tremaine was interested in getting his "15 minutes of fame" while on the witness stand. Tremaine, who worked for TMZ back in 2016, smiled and said he "stands to gain nothing from this."