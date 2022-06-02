Michael Avenatti Sentenced To Slammer For Stealing From Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels
United States lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison on June 2, according to a report.
Avenatti, 51, was convicted by a federal jury of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in February, according to Reuters. Jurors agreed with prosecutors that Avenatti embezzled nearly $300,000 in book profits intended for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who has been linked to former President Donald Trump.
Avenatti, had been already serving a 2 1/2-year sentencing from a 2020 conviction for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc. Eighteen months of the new sentence will run concurrent with the current sentence, according to Reuters.
"I have destroyed my career, my relationships and my reputation," Avenatti told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, who imposed the sentence in federal court June 2 in Manhattan.
Avenatti was also ordered to pay $148,750 to Daniels and $297,900 to the United States, according to CNN.
CNN reports that Furman told Avenatti: "I hope you put your formidable talents to better use."
Prosecutors were seeking a "substantial" sentence for Avenatti, who proposed a three-year sentence while representing himself, Reuters reports.
CNN reports that Avenatti fired his court-appointed attorney in the middle of the trial. According to the outlet, prosecutors called 10 witnesses, including Daniels, who testified that Avenatti lied to her and betrayed her.
Avenatti wrote an apology letter to Daniels last month that he gave to the judge, CNN reports.
"It is obvious that I failed you in many respects and that I disappointed you and let you down in multiple ways," the letter stats. "I wish that we could turn back the clock so that the mistakes I made would never be repeated. I am truly sorry."
Avenatti drew national attention while representing Daniels in lawsuits against Trump. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had claimed she received $130,000 from Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for keeping quiet about sexual encounters she had with Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has denied those claims. According to Reuters, Avenatti freed Daniels from her nondisclosure agreement with Trump.