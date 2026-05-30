EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' Wedding Secrets Revealed — And How He's 'Planning Two Ceremonies' to 'Keep His UK-Based Family Happy'

Reports have so far suggested the pair have considered lavish nuptials in Paris or on the French Riviera, but insiders now told us they are leaning toward a smaller winter ceremony in Britain around Christmas, followed by a second gathering in New York because of Zoë's close ties to the city through her rocker father Lenny Kravitz.

A source familiar with the pair's wedding plans told us: "Harry has apparently become very determined to avoid the kind of huge, over-produced celebrity wedding that turns into more of a media circus than an actual personal moment.

"The conversations happening now are said to be centered around creating something much more emotional, understated and family-oriented, especially in Britain where many of Harry's closest relatives and oldest friends are based. He reportedly likes the idea of a cozy winter ceremony with a smaller guest list, where the focus is on the people closest to them rather than endless Hollywood attention.

"But Zoë's connection to New York runs incredibly deep because of her upbringing, her family and her social circle there, so she is equally passionate about including that side of her life in a meaningful way. People around them say there is increasing talk of splitting things into two separate celebrations – one rooted in Harry's British background and another in New York that feels more connected to Zoë's world.

"The feeling is that neither of them wants the other to compromise too much, so having two ceremonies is starting to seem like the perfect middle ground that keeps both families emotionally invested and avoids hurt feelings on either side."