EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' Wedding Secrets Revealed — And How He's 'Planning Two Ceremonies' to 'Keep His UK-Based Family Happy'
May 30 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Harry Styles is said to be preparing for not one but two wedding ceremonies with actress Zoë Kravitz, as the singer is said to be balancing plans for an intimate UK celebration with a second event in New York to satisfy both sides of their transatlantic families.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 32-year-old former One Direction star and Zoë, 37, have become one of the entertainment industry's most closely watched couples since first being linked romantically, with speculation around a secret engagement recently erupting after Zoë was photographed wearing a large diamond ring.
Coastal Nuptials Ditched for Dual Ceremonies
Reports have so far suggested the pair have considered lavish nuptials in Paris or on the French Riviera, but insiders now told us they are leaning toward a smaller winter ceremony in Britain around Christmas, followed by a second gathering in New York because of Zoë's close ties to the city through her rocker father Lenny Kravitz.
A source familiar with the pair's wedding plans told us: "Harry has apparently become very determined to avoid the kind of huge, over-produced celebrity wedding that turns into more of a media circus than an actual personal moment.
"The conversations happening now are said to be centered around creating something much more emotional, understated and family-oriented, especially in Britain where many of Harry's closest relatives and oldest friends are based. He reportedly likes the idea of a cozy winter ceremony with a smaller guest list, where the focus is on the people closest to them rather than endless Hollywood attention.
"But Zoë's connection to New York runs incredibly deep because of her upbringing, her family and her social circle there, so she is equally passionate about including that side of her life in a meaningful way. People around them say there is increasing talk of splitting things into two separate celebrations – one rooted in Harry's British background and another in New York that feels more connected to Zoë's world.
"The feeling is that neither of them wants the other to compromise too much, so having two ceremonies is starting to seem like the perfect middle ground that keeps both families emotionally invested and avoids hurt feelings on either side."
British Roots and Manhattan Ties Balanced
Another insider added: "Harry and Zoë have gone back and forth constantly over what kind of atmosphere they want because they apparently picture very different versions of an ideal wedding day.
"Zoë is said to be drawn to the fantasy of an ultra-stylish European celebration – somewhere visually stunning with incredible fashion, candlelight, flowers everywhere and a huge sense of romance that feels almost cinematic. She loves the idea of turning it into this beautiful, artistic experience that lasts all day and deep into the night.
"At the same time, there is another side of her that finds the thought of slipping away for a much more discreet and intimate ceremony incredibly appealing as well. Friends say the couple are trying to strike a balance between elegance and privacy because neither of them is especially comfortable with the idea of their wedding becoming a giant celebrity spectacle.
"A big factor in all the discussions is also making sure both families feel equally included and respected. Since Harry's roots are so firmly in the UK and Zoë's life is so connected to New York, the idea of holding one celebration in London and another in Manhattan keeps resurfacing as the most practical and emotionally fair solution."
Zoë Reportedly Obsessing Over Every Wedding Detail
A separate source said Zoë had already become heavily involved in discussing themes and aesthetics for the celebrations.
They added: "Zoë has thrown herself completely into the creative side of planning and is already obsessing over every tiny aesthetic detail, from the styling and fabrics to the lighting design, flowers, music and even the mood she wants guests to feel the moment they walk into the room.
"People around her say she has pages of ideas and references and is constantly discussing different concepts because she wants the day to feel unique, emotional and visually unforgettable rather than like a standard celebrity wedding.
"At the moment she seems completely torn between two very different approaches. One day she is talking about an incredibly intimate, stripped-back ceremony with only a handful of people present and a very personal atmosphere, and the next she is imagining something grand, dramatic and almost film-like in scale. Friends joke that her vision changes every few days because she genuinely loves both extremes and can see herself being happy with either a quiet private gathering or a lavish celebration that feels glamorous and theatrical."
Liam Payne's Death Put Spotlight Back On One Direction
The actress and Harry's relationship has remained under intense scrutiny amid renewed attention on the singer's personal life following the death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in October 2024.
Liam died in a drug-fueled fall from a hotel balcony, leading to the first public reunion of Harry with his remaining 1D bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, after the band split in 2016.
Questions surrounding the relationships between the former bandmates have continued ever since, with reports suggesting tensions remain between Harry and some members of the group despite their reunion at Liam's funeral.
Wedding speculation has also intensified after Niall joked during a recent radio interview that he was "too busy" to attend Harry's potential wedding, fueling further discussion among fans about the singer's future plans.
Styles rose to international fame with One Direction before launching an acclaimed solo career with albums including Harry Styles and Harry's House. Zoe, meanwhile, has built a successful acting and directing career with roles in Big Little Lies, The Batman and the TV version of movie High Fidelity.