EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles 'Feeling Pressured Into Marrying Zoë Kravitz' as He 'Isn't Ready to Give Up Party Boy Lifestyle'
April 24 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Harry Styles is said to be feeling mounting pressure to take his relationship with Zoë Kravitz to the next level, with sources telling RadarOnline.com he is resisting giving up his famously carefree lifestyle.
The 32-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress have been at the center of speculation following sightings in London, suggesting a more complicated dynamic behind their public displays of affection – though rumors are rife they have now secretly gotten engaged after Kravitz was spotted in the UK capital sporting a huge new ring.
Spotted In London
The pair was photographed walking hand-in-hand near Styles' north London home over the weekend, appearing close and relaxed during the day.
However, later that afternoon, Styles was seen dropping Kravitz at a hotel before returning alone to his Hampstead property, only to collect her again the following morning.
The couple, first linked in August after being seen kissing at Rita's bistro in Soho, has continued their relationship while balancing demanding international careers.
One observer pointed to the contrast between their daytime intimacy and nighttime separation.
They said: "During the day, Harry and Zoë looked completely wrapped up in each other – walking closely, holding hands and seeming very affectionate – but when the evening came, they ended up going their separate ways, which felt a bit unexpected given how close they'd appeared earlier.
"It struck people as unusual that after such a loved-up time together in Hampstead, Zoë returned to a hotel while Harry headed back home alone. That said, he came across as incredibly considerate – making sure she got back safely and then going out of his way to pick her up again the next day so they could spend more time together."
Engagement Rumors Swirl Amid Commitment Fears
That account has prompted renewed discussion within entertainment circles, with some suggesting Styles may be hesitant about deepening the relationship, in spite of the engagement rumors.
One source claimed the singer is wary of expectations around commitment.
They said: "Harry thrives on freedom and spontaneity, and there is a sense he is not ready to trade that in for something more settled. The idea of marriage has been raised, but it is not something he feels aligned with at this stage of his life, and he is essentially feeling pressured into marrying her as he does not want to totally give up the party boy lifestyle that's at his disposal."
Another insider suggested the situation reflects differing outlooks.
They said: "Zoë is at a point where stability and long-term plans matter more, while Harry still enjoys the unpredictability of his lifestyle. That difference can create pressure, even if neither of them is explicitly forcing the issue."
Clash Over Showmance Claims And Logistics
Others close to the pair have rejected the notion that their living arrangements signal trouble, instead framing them as a practical response to logistics.
A source said: "From the outside, it might look unusual, but for people who understand how their lives work, it really isn't out of the ordinary at all. Their schedules are incredibly demanding and change all the time, so having separate places to stay can actually make things far more practical – especially in a city like London where logistics can be complicated. There's a tendency to overanalyse every detail, but the reality is they are very much in a genuine relationship."
A more skeptical voice described the situation differently.
They said: "This is a classic showmance. It's astonishing Zoë is holed up in a hotel instead of Harry's mansion down the road, and it raises questions about how authentic the relationship really is."
Busy Schedules and Public Scrutiny Continue
Styles is currently preparing for an extensive international tour following the chart success of his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which debuted at number one last month.
His schedule includes a ten-date residency in Amsterdam beginning May 16, followed by 12 nights at Wembley Stadium in London, before further shows across South America, New York, and Australia.
Kravitz, meanwhile, continues to balance film and television commitments, limiting the time she can spend in Britain.
One source said: "Harry and Zoë make a real effort to be together whenever their schedules allow, even though both of them are juggling huge professional commitments.
"There's a lot of mutual respect there – they genuinely champion each other's work and want to show up when it matters.
"Harry is also into his clean-living and fitness now instead of partying, but that doesn't mean he wants to be tied down just yet."