EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles 'Feeling Pressured Into Marrying Zoë Kravitz' as He 'Isn't Ready to Give Up Party Boy Lifestyle'

The pair was photographed walking hand-in-hand near Styles' north London home over the weekend, appearing close and relaxed during the day.

However, later that afternoon, Styles was seen dropping Kravitz at a hotel before returning alone to his Hampstead property, only to collect her again the following morning.

The couple, first linked in August after being seen kissing at Rita's bistro in Soho, has continued their relationship while balancing demanding international careers.

One observer pointed to the contrast between their daytime intimacy and nighttime separation.

They said: "During the day, Harry and Zoë looked completely wrapped up in each other – walking closely, holding hands and seeming very affectionate – but when the evening came, they ended up going their separate ways, which felt a bit unexpected given how close they'd appeared earlier.

"It struck people as unusual that after such a loved-up time together in Hampstead, Zoë returned to a hotel while Harry headed back home alone. That said, he came across as incredibly considerate – making sure she got back safely and then going out of his way to pick her up again the next day so they could spend more time together."