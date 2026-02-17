EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Pictured Arm-in-Arm With Ghislaine Maxwell's Best Friend and Prince Andrew's Former Flame

Now the 31-year-old finds himself unwittingly close to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

When Harry Styles escorted an older woman arm-in-arm to a society wedding in Paris last year, the singer was praised for his gentlemanly conduct by fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Radziwill is not just incarcerated Maxwell's closest chum, but was also set up on lunch dates with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the disgraced prince.

The pair was snapped in a photo shared online by beauty mogul Cassandra Grey, who captioned it: "Then a stranger to Carole and I, a handsome @harrystyles, seemingly out of nowhere, graciously lent her his arm like Cinderella's prince,' she wrote in the caption of her post, which included various photos from the wedding."

They were both attending the wedding of Instagram exec Charles Porch and philanthropist Robert Denning.

For the lady whom Styles chivalrously gave a helping arm to as she struggled up the stairs was journalist and socialite Carole Radziwill , 62, Ghislaine Maxwell 's "best friend."

Maxwell was also the official photographer for Radziwill’s 2005 memoir.

While Radziwill has played down her relationship with Maxwell, saying they've not had a connection in years, it's clear from exchanges they were once bosom buddies.

Radziwill – a reality star on the Real Housewives of New York City – is mentioned at least 20 times in the Epstein files, part of the three million documents and photos recently released by the Department of Justice.

In one email, Maxwell told Radziwill that she was the "most wonderful, the most beautiful, the smartest, the best, the brightest."

She also signed the email "your BF friend (fingers crossed)."

Maxwell gushed over Radziwill in an email to the Tatler writer Jeffrey Podolsky, who was writing a piece on the book.

It said: "Hi, just to let you know that Carole has (said) that she looks forward to you writing the article for Tatler. She is going to send you an email so you can get together next week.

"She is one of my closest friends, so look after her – make her shine – her book (is) really amazing by the way – she'll get you a galley ASAP.

"I can take the pic for Tatler (I took her author pic for the book – seems taking (pics) of my friends is my new career!) Ask Carole about my pits. G"