Are Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Engaged? Fans Believe So
According to In Touch Weekly, rumors about an engagement between the actress and singer have heated up Tuesday, when Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi reported an engagement.
A follower asked if they were engaged and the response read "Yes."
A fellow follower asked if the Instagram user was just "stirring the pot."
“I think there is a high probability that they are,” the head of DeuxMoi wrote. “I’ve been saying for literal months that they are VERY serious and no one ever wants to believe me.”
The couple was caught holding hands in January 2021 at a wedding for Jefrrey Azoff, Styles' longtime manager. Their relationship began after Wilde directed Styles in the movie "Don't Worry Darling."
Wilde was later seen dancing at several stops of Styles' 2021 live show "Love on Tour. Citing an anonymous source, In Touch Weekly reports that Wilde “is giving this relationship all she can because she truly wants to make it work.”
The source keeping the relationship together is a challenge for the couple.
“However, it is not easy. Olivia and Harry are both working on projects, and Harry has a million things going on. He just wrapped his North American tour and will start on his European tour shortly, so he will be in Europe rehearsing and working on music.”
The outlet reports that Wilde and Styles' families are in favor of the relationship. Wilde, who has two kids, Otis and Daisy, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, said in November 2021 that the kids "are crazy" about Styles, according to In Touch Weekly.
“He’s a big kid at heart and spends hours playing and entertaining Olivia’s kids,” the source said. “He enjoys taking them to the park, playing hide and seek and making sandcastles on the beach.”
A source told "Life & Style" that Styles' mother, Anne Twist, believes Wilde is a perfect match for her son, the outlet reports.
“She can’t wait for Harry and Olivia to have a baby and keeps saying, ‘I hope it happens soon!’” the insider gushed at the time. “No one would be shocked it does because Harry for sure has baby fever.”