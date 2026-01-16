EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Name of Harry Styles' New Musical Project After Fans Go Wild Over Clues He's Staging Comeback
Jan. 16 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Harry Styles has sent his fan base into overdrive after a trail of digital clues appeared to confirm the name of his long-rumored musical comeback, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the new project will be called We Belong Together.
The singer, 31, has kept a low public profile since wrapping his globe-spanning Love On Tour in 2023, following years of near-constant visibility that cemented him as one of pop's most dominant solo stars after his early success with One Direction.
Digital Clues Ignite Comeback Frenzy
Since the run of gigs ended, Styles has largely stepped away from releasing music, prompting intense speculation about when – and how – he might return.
That speculation sharpened in late December, when a short video titled Forever, Forever appeared on his YouTube channel, featuring footage of fans and Styles at the piano, ending with the words: "We belong together."
The hints did not stop there. In recent weeks, fans noticed a new website, webelongtogether, which displays a looping video of a concert crowd.
Clicking through leads visitors to a WhatsApp prompt connected to "HSHQ", inviting users to submit personal details to receive updates.
At the bottom of the page is a copyright notice for Sony Music Entertainment, the record label which has signed Styles.
Digital billboards bearing the same phrase have also appeared in cities including Manchester, Rome, and Sao Paulo, further fueling theories of an imminent announcement.
Sources Say Project Centers on Reunion Theme
A source familiar with the rollout said: "This isn't a throwaway line or a bit of playful misdirection. 'We Belong Together' is a deliberate, defining concept for Harry's entire new project, and will shape both its sound and its message.
"After stepping back from the spotlight, Harry wants the return to feel like a genuine reunion with his fans, emphasizing connection, shared experience, and a sense of coming back together in a world that is more fractured and cruel than ever – rather than simply dropping new music out of the blue."
Another music industry insider added: "The entire strategy has been built around closeness and inclusion, creating the feeling that fans are being invited inside rather than marketed to from a distance.
"Before Harry makes any official announcement or speaks publicly, the aim is to gently pull people back into his orbit and re-establish that shared space between artist and audience."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Greedy' Ryan Seacrest's 'Lonely Life' Exposed — How Workaholic TV Mogul is Sacrificing Friends and Love for Career and Cash
Studio Sightings and Residency Rumors Grow
Styles has not released new music since his 2022 album Harry's House, which went on to win Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as a Brit Award for Album of the Year.
The record featured As It Was, a global hit that has since accumulated billions of streams.
In the years since, Styles has pursued other ventures, including expanding his Pleasing brand and launching a vibrator in 2024, while largely avoiding interviews about his next musical chapter.
He has, however, dropped occasional cryptic comments.
While performing in New Zealand in 2023, Styles teased the creative process behind a future record, telling the crowd: "We're almost at the end of the fruit bowl. Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe."
The remark has since been widely interpreted by fans as a nod to an experimental new phase.
Reports have also suggested Styles has returned to the studio, with sightings of him entering Rak Studios in north London, a storied recording space associated with decades of British pop and rock history.
Separately, there have been reports Styles may be planning a residency at Madison Square Garden later this year, following his sold-out 15-night run at the New York venue in 2022.
A source close to Styles said: "The time away was a conscious choice, not a pause brought on by burnout or uncertainty. He wanted space to reset creatively and personally, and now the focus is on returning with a fully formed body of work that carries emotional weight and a clear through-line, instead of making a quick reappearance with a standalone track just to satisfy demand."
For now, Harry Styles himself has yet to confirm details, but the accumulation of clues has left fans convinced that 'We Belong Together' marks the beginning of his long-awaited return.