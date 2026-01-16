EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Name of Harry Styles' New Musical Project After Fans Go Wild Over Clues He's Staging Comeback

Styles has not released new music since his 2022 album Harry's House, which went on to win Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as a Brit Award for Album of the Year.

The record featured As It Was, a global hit that has since accumulated billions of streams.

In the years since, Styles has pursued other ventures, including expanding his Pleasing brand and launching a vibrator in 2024, while largely avoiding interviews about his next musical chapter.

He has, however, dropped occasional cryptic comments.

While performing in New Zealand in 2023, Styles teased the creative process behind a future record, telling the crowd: "We're almost at the end of the fruit bowl. Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe."

The remark has since been widely interpreted by fans as a nod to an experimental new phase.

Reports have also suggested Styles has returned to the studio, with sightings of him entering Rak Studios in north London, a storied recording space associated with decades of British pop and rock history.

Separately, there have been reports Styles may be planning a residency at Madison Square Garden later this year, following his sold-out 15-night run at the New York venue in 2022.

A source close to Styles said: "The time away was a conscious choice, not a pause brought on by burnout or uncertainty. He wanted space to reset creatively and personally, and now the focus is on returning with a fully formed body of work that carries emotional weight and a clear through-line, instead of making a quick reappearance with a standalone track just to satisfy demand."

For now, Harry Styles himself has yet to confirm details, but the accumulation of clues has left fans convinced that 'We Belong Together' marks the beginning of his long-awaited return.