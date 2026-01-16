Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Harry Styles
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Name of Harry Styles' New Musical Project After Fans Go Wild Over Clues He's Staging Comeback

Photo of Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles has sent his fan base into overdrive after a trail of digital clues about his return to music.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Harry Styles has sent his fan base into overdrive after a trail of digital clues appeared to confirm the name of his long-rumored musical comeback, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the new project will be called We Belong Together.

The singer, 31, has kept a low public profile since wrapping his globe-spanning Love On Tour in 2023, following years of near-constant visibility that cemented him as one of pop's most dominant solo stars after his early success with One Direction.

Article continues below advertisement

Digital Clues Ignite Comeback Frenzy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles has sparked comeback buzz with cryptic digital clues.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the run of gigs ended, Styles has largely stepped away from releasing music, prompting intense speculation about when – and how – he might return.

That speculation sharpened in late December, when a short video titled Forever, Forever appeared on his YouTube channel, featuring footage of fans and Styles at the piano, ending with the words: "We belong together."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Harry Styles/YOUTUBE

Fans decode signs pointing to a project titled 'We Belong Together.'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Styles reconnects with fans after a long break from releases.

Article continues below advertisement

The hints did not stop there. In recent weeks, fans noticed a new website, webelongtogether, which displays a looping video of a concert crowd.

Clicking through leads visitors to a WhatsApp prompt connected to "HSHQ", inviting users to submit personal details to receive updates.

At the bottom of the page is a copyright notice for Sony Music Entertainment, the record label which has signed Styles.

Digital billboards bearing the same phrase have also appeared in cities including Manchester, Rome, and Sao Paulo, further fueling theories of an imminent announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources Say Project Centers on Reunion Theme

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Online clues send Harry Styles fans into overdrive.

Article continues below advertisement

A source familiar with the rollout said: "This isn't a throwaway line or a bit of playful misdirection. 'We Belong Together' is a deliberate, defining concept for Harry's entire new project, and will shape both its sound and its message.

"After stepping back from the spotlight, Harry wants the return to feel like a genuine reunion with his fans, emphasizing connection, shared experience, and a sense of coming back together in a world that is more fractured and cruel than ever – rather than simply dropping new music out of the blue."

Another music industry insider added: "The entire strategy has been built around closeness and inclusion, creating the feeling that fans are being invited inside rather than marketed to from a distance.

"Before Harry makes any official announcement or speaks publicly, the aim is to gently pull people back into his orbit and re-establish that shared space between artist and audience."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Ryan Seacrest's lonely life highlights claims of greed as career demands cost him friendships and love.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Greedy' Ryan Seacrest's 'Lonely Life' Exposed — How Workaholic TV Mogul is Sacrificing Friends and Love for Career and Cash

Cher is in talks for a $17million Netflix docuseries detailing her career highs and lows.

EXCLUSIVE: Cher's $17Million Tell-All — Singing Icon 'In Deep Discussions' About Netflix Docuseries to Lay Bare Her Astonishing Highs and Lows As She Heads for 80th Birthday

Article continues below advertisement

Studio Sightings and Residency Rumors Grow

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Styles quietly signals his musical comeback without saying a word.

Styles has not released new music since his 2022 album Harry's House, which went on to win Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as a Brit Award for Album of the Year.

The record featured As It Was, a global hit that has since accumulated billions of streams.

In the years since, Styles has pursued other ventures, including expanding his Pleasing brand and launching a vibrator in 2024, while largely avoiding interviews about his next musical chapter.

He has, however, dropped occasional cryptic comments.

While performing in New Zealand in 2023, Styles teased the creative process behind a future record, telling the crowd: "We're almost at the end of the fruit bowl. Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe."

The remark has since been widely interpreted by fans as a nod to an experimental new phase.

Reports have also suggested Styles has returned to the studio, with sightings of him entering Rak Studios in north London, a storied recording space associated with decades of British pop and rock history.

Separately, there have been reports Styles may be planning a residency at Madison Square Garden later this year, following his sold-out 15-night run at the New York venue in 2022.

A source close to Styles said: "The time away was a conscious choice, not a pause brought on by burnout or uncertainty. He wanted space to reset creatively and personally, and now the focus is on returning with a fully formed body of work that carries emotional weight and a clear through-line, instead of making a quick reappearance with a standalone track just to satisfy demand."

For now, Harry Styles himself has yet to confirm details, but the accumulation of clues has left fans convinced that 'We Belong Together' marks the beginning of his long-awaited return.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.