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Home > News > Harry Styles

Harry Styles 'Desperate to Have Kids' With 'New Fiancée' Zoë Kravitz as Pals Reveal Singer Wants to Be a Dad 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

picture of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles has his heart set on becoming a father with 'new fiancée' Zoë Kravitz following their reported engagement.

April 27 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

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Harry Styles' relationship with "new fiancée" Zoë Kravitz is getting even more serious.

Days after their recent engagement was reported, it's been claimed the former One Direction singer has his heart set on becoming a dad in the near future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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'He Really Wants a Baby'

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picture of harry styles and zoe kravitz
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles has been open about hiis desire for fatherhood.

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Indeed, the Brit is dead set on fatherhood, at one stage he was even considering raising a baby by himself. Now that he's fallen hard for Kravitz, he's adding her into the equation.

A source told Page Six: "He really wants a baby. He's been telling his friends that."

The singer's sister, Gemma, had a daughter in 2024, and it's believed becoming an uncle has sparked his determination to have a family as his superstar career surges.

He previously told The Times how a break from performing around the time of her birth changed his outlook.

"My sister had a baby, and at any other time in my life, I would have missed a lot of that," he explained. "To be there, to get to know my niece as she’s growing up, it's so obvious to me what’s real. It was really obvious that was where I wanted to be."

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'No One in Their Circle Is Surprised'

Photo of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz
Source: Mega

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's engagement was expected by their inner circle.

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Styles and Kravitz’s engagement was reported last week. While it may have come as a shock to some fans, "no one is their circle" was "surprised" by the news, as insiders claimed Styles "is completely smitten" and "would jump off a cliff for her."

The couple's engagement was likely very much welcomed by Kravitz’s father, music icon, Lenny Kravitz.

As Radar previously, the American Woman hitmaker gave Styles his blessing to propose to daughter and wanted it to happen sooner rather than later.

"He's urging Harry to hurry up," said a source.

The One Direction alum was first linked to the Big Little Lies star, 37, in August.

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Lenny Kravitz 'Bonded Almost Instantly' With Harry Styles

Lenny Kravitz reportedly gave Harry Styles his blessing to propose to daughter.
Source: MEGA

Lenny Kravitz reportedly gave Harry Styles his blessing to propose to daughter.

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Since then, they've been spotted putting on cozy displays in London, Rome and Brooklyn. Zoë even reportedly spent the holidays in England with Styles. Insiders said she's now calling him her "soulmate" to friends.

Lenny, 61, got to know the actress' new guy pretty quickly, with the lovebirds joining the rock star for lunch in New York in September.

"Harry and Lenny bonded almost instantly, probably because they have that shared language of music," said the source. "It's more than that, though. They really have a very similar outlook on life."

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Photo of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz
Source: Mega

Harry Styles has connected with Lenny Kravitz better than any of Zoe's exes.

When Styles announced his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Lenny was one of the first people to show support online.

"Lenny loves how happy Harry makes his daughter," dished the source. "Harry seems to ground her in a way no other guy has ever been able to."

Kravitz was previously wed to The Bikeriders actor Karl Glusman, 38, for a year and a half and engaged to Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum, 45, before parting ways in 2024.

"Lenny has had great relationships with all her exes, but there's no one so far that he's connected with the way he has with Harry," said the source. "He really thinks Zoë has found a gem."

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