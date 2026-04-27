Harry Styles 'Desperate to Have Kids' With 'New Fiancée' Zoë Kravitz as Pals Reveal Singer Wants to Be a Dad 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Indeed, the Brit is dead set on fatherhood, at one stage he was even considering raising a baby by himself. Now that he's fallen hard for Kravitz, he's adding her into the equation.

A source told Page Six: "He really wants a baby. He's been telling his friends that."

The singer's sister, Gemma, had a daughter in 2024, and it's believed becoming an uncle has sparked his determination to have a family as his superstar career surges.

He previously told The Times how a break from performing around the time of her birth changed his outlook.

"My sister had a baby, and at any other time in my life, I would have missed a lot of that," he explained. "To be there, to get to know my niece as she’s growing up, it's so obvious to me what’s real. It was really obvious that was where I wanted to be."