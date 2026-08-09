'Harry Potter' Star Jessie Cave Reveals She Made More Money on OnlyF--- Than From Her Entire Acting Career

Cave joined OnlyF--- as a creator in March 2025, eventually building a business around videos featuring her long hair.

The actress said financial pressure and the cost of childcare left her struggling to figure out how she could continue working.

“I couldn’t go and, say, work in a supermarket because I can’t afford the childcare, and also I don’t want people shouting Harry Potter spells at me as I work at Tesco,” Cave told The Times in an interview published August 7.

“I could retrain but I can’t afford to do a degree. I had a breakdown and I thought, that’s it with acting, I give up. But also we have no money. It was a point of complete desperation.”

Rather than creating traditional adult content, Cave found a niche by filming herself brushing and playing with her hair.

She has appeared in costumes including an elf, a maid, and even her former Harry Potter character.