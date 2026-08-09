'Harry Potter' Star Jessie Cave Reveals She Made More Money on OnlyF--- Than From Her Entire Acting Career
Aug. 9 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed that her unexpected career on OnlyF--- has become far more lucrative than acting ever was, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 39, who played Lavender Brown in the final three films of the franchise, said the platform has provided crucial financial support for her family.
Jessie Cave Reached A Breaking Point
Cave joined OnlyF--- as a creator in March 2025, eventually building a business around videos featuring her long hair.
The actress said financial pressure and the cost of childcare left her struggling to figure out how she could continue working.
“I couldn’t go and, say, work in a supermarket because I can’t afford the childcare, and also I don’t want people shouting Harry Potter spells at me as I work at Tesco,” Cave told The Times in an interview published August 7.
“I could retrain but I can’t afford to do a degree. I had a breakdown and I thought, that’s it with acting, I give up. But also we have no money. It was a point of complete desperation.”
Rather than creating traditional adult content, Cave found a niche by filming herself brushing and playing with her hair.
She has appeared in costumes including an elf, a maid, and even her former Harry Potter character.
Her Hair Became The Main Attraction
Cave has been open about the fact that her OnlyF--- page centers specifically on hair rather than explicit content.
“My rule is the hair is the main character. That’s how I justify it,” she said. “It’s literally about hair: the texture of hair. The fetish. It’s very, very niche.”
When Cave initially signed up for the platform, she didn't expect it to become a long-term source of income.
“I thought I’d make five grand, be on it for a few months and it would buy me time to work out what we’re going to do,” she continued of her decision to join OnlyF---. “But it’s now been over a year and a half and it’s genuinely saved our lives.”
The Actress Made $20K In One Day
Cave quickly discovered that there was significant demand for her content.
She said she earned more than $20,200 during her first day on OnlyF---.
While her subscriber numbers declined after some users realized she wasn't going to post explicit material, Cave said she has maintained a loyal following.
The financial results have also far exceeded what she expected when she first joined the platform.
“I’ve earned more, easily, than my entire acting career within one year,” she said. “I see people on Instagram posting bikini shots or s--- stuff and I think, you could be charging for this! You’re losing money! I see that being the future. Everyone will be paying for everything.”
“It is about wanting some kind of gaze… I wear baggy T-shirts on stage, I’ve never posted a bikini shot, I wear huge glasses,” she added. “For so long I’ve just been this quirky figure. After having four kids and feeling invisible for so long, that was really appealing to me.”
OnlyF--- Cost Her A 'Harry Potter' Opportunity
The adult platform has reportedly cost Cave at least one opportunity connected to the Harry Potter franchise.
Cave revealed last year that she wasn't booked for a Harry Potter convention because of her presence on OnlyF---.
“They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyF--- is affiliated with p---,’ ” she claimed on Substack in September 2025. “This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done tv and films in which they’ve done s-- scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”
“I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions,” she added. “There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”