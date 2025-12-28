EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Set to Charge Fortunes for Dinner Dates' After Auctioning Themselves Off For $100,000

It comes after the couple earlier this month quietly auctioned access to themselves to the highest bidder as a way of raising money.

Reports said tickets to attend a dinner with the Sussexes were going for around $100,000 a plate, as they used the company CharityBuzz to raise funds for their charity Archewell.

Up until this point the charity has relied on anonymous wealthy donors, which has allowed them to make grants to their selected good causes.

But a spokesman for Archewell has confirmed: "We have partnered with numerous fundraising partners over the years and CharityBuzz has been one of them."

A source added the pair's Archewell charity had used the company to support a fundraising dinner on World Mental Health Day.