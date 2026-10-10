Halle Berry Reveals She's 'Dying' to Play Zendaya's Mom — as Actress Gushes Over Her Dream Co-star

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day's stylist Law Roach confirmed the tribute, posting side-by-side pics of the 30-year-old and Berry and writing, "We are paying a little homage to Halle Berry tonight."

The actress, 60, quickly reposted and "hearted" the reel.

Then the Oscar winner, who had been decked out in a sparkly Collette Dinnigan mini on the 2002 red carpet, took things a step further, sharing a clip from her February appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.