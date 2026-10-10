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Home > Celebrity > Halle Berry

Halle Berry Reveals She's 'Dying' to Play Zendaya's Mom — as Actress Gushes Over Her Dream Co-star

Split photos of Halle Berry and Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry is eager to work alongside Zendaya.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

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The comparisons were immediate. When Zendaya stepped out at the September 14 Emmys in custom Prada and a pixie haircut, many thought she was channeling Halle Berry's look at the 2002 premiere of Die Another Day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Zendaya Channels Halle Berry in Glamorous Tribute

Split photos of Halle Berry and Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Zendaya's Emmy look echoed Berry's 'Die Another Day' era.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day's stylist Law Roach confirmed the tribute, posting side-by-side pics of the 30-year-old and Berry and writing, "We are paying a little homage to Halle Berry tonight."

The actress, 60, quickly reposted and "hearted" the reel.

Then the Oscar winner, who had been decked out in a sparkly Collette Dinnigan mini on the 2002 red carpet, took things a step further, sharing a clip from her February appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Halle Berry Has Zendaya Dream-Casting Idea

Photo of Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Zendaya lined up new projects despite her busy year.

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"There is an actress that I love with every fiber of my being. I love her," Berry told the host. "And I would play her mother."

She paused before identifying her dream costar as the California-born former Disney star Zendaya, asking the audience, "I can play her mom, right?"

Berry may have to wait. Zendaya, who wed Spider-Man costar Tom Holland in August, has a few projects in the pipeline but recently admitted she needs "a little bit of a break" from work.

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