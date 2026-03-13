EXCLUSIVE: How Halle Berry Channeled Pent-Up Rage at Director into Latest Searing Role

Spitfire Halle Berry channeled her long-suppressed anger at director Bryan Singer into her most recent role in the heist film Crime 101, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner portrays an insurance broker who teams up with a jewel thief played by Chris Hemsworth to get revenge on her boss after she's passed over for a promotion because she's a woman.

In a memorable tirade, her character vents her frustrations on the sexist exec.