Haley Pullos' Future on 'General Hospital' in Jeopardy Following DUI Crash and Rehab

haley pullos general hospital future in jeopardy dui crash rehab
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 12 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Humiliated Haley Pullos' shocking DUI arrest is all but guaranteed to torpedo her glittering television career, sources tell RadarOnline.com, who insisted the drama may burst the bubble of the long-running soap General Hospital.

Haley, 24, was arrested in April after causing a horrific head-on collision on a California freeway. She was caught with tequila and marijuana edibles in her car.

"No one was killed but it's still horrible and she's distraught," shared an insider.

Source: Pasadena FD/SL/MEGA
The troubled actress has played Molly Lansing-Davis on the ABC soap show since 2009, but in the wake of her smash-up, Holiday Mia Kriegel has replaced her — and insiders shared the replacement might be permanent.

Haley, we're told, is still holding out hope that General Hospital will invite her back.

"I will be back as soon as possible," the actress told her fans following the crash. However, a show spy said her return "really remains to be seen."

Source: Mega

Haley's trip to hoosegow isn't the only bad news for the long-running soap program.

Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital for over four decades, died in May at the age of 70.

Insiders shared that Haley is doing everything she can to regain her role on the show.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the star checked herself into the Malibu Detox and Residential Treatment Center last month, shortly after the DUI wreck and April 29 arrest.

Source: Pasadena FD/SL/MEGA
Haley isn't suffering inside the luxury facility. This outlet revealed the amenities inside the Malibu treatment center, which costs upwards of $2,600 per week.

The actress is able to enjoy “gourmet dining, a hot tub, yoga, horseback riding, fishing, beach access, and other off-site activities” while in rehab.

The soap star was driving on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena at approximately 1:30 AM when she swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle at 60 MPH.

“Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision,” the Pasadena Fire Department said in a statement. “Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles.”

Source: Mega

Photos of the accident were obtained by RadarOnline.com — and showed the damage from the scary wreck.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover,” Haley said in a statement following the accident.

