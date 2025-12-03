Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Split Fears After Claiming She Feels 'Lonely' at Christmas Due to 'Grinch' Husband Brad Falchuk
Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow has given a worrying update regarding the state of her marriage, claiming she feels "lonely" around husband Brad Falchuk.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 53, even branded her partner a "Grinch" because he "despises" Christmas.
Lonely In Her Own Home
The couple married in 2018 and tied the knot two years after Paltrow finalized her divorce from singer Chris Martin.
But whereas the Coldplay frontman is fond of the festive period — his band released a special holiday single called Christmas Lights in 2010 — her second husband is the total opposite, which gets Paltrow down.
She explained: "Brad is the worst.
"He hates Christmas music, he hates Christmas decorations, he hates roast turkey, the traditional dinner."
Asked if there was anything the 54-year-old TV producer actually looked forward to about the holidays, Paltrow replied: "No! Well, he looks forward to it being over."
Christmas Fun With Ex
The stark contrast between the couple's attitudes toward Christmas leaves the Iron Man star feeling isolated in her own home, despite their otherwise deeply connected family life.
The actress, who shares Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, with ex-husband Martin, confessed: "I feel very alone in my house in my love for Christmas, although all the kids love it, so they're on my side."
She added: "I love Christmas. My husband is a little bit of a Grinch. He's the opposite. But I love the decorations, I love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album. I really get into the holiday spirit."
Despite Falchuk's aversion to traditional holiday fare, Paltrow maintains her culinary customs. "I love decorating, and we have a traditional menu that we do every year," she said.
"I always make Martha Stewart's recipe for a perfect roast turkey, and we have our stuffing recipe and our sweet potatoes and all the things.
'He Can't Wait For Christmas To Be Over'
"We never really deviate that much. One year we added fried chicken to the mix, which I thought was weird, but Brad really was into the idea. But this year, I think we're going traditional."
The family celebrated Christmas in Italy last year, but this year they're staying put in Los Angeles, which is exactly how Paltrow prefers it.
"Being home for the holidays is so important to me,' she said. 'I don't want to get on a plane and schlep and be in a weird bed. I just want to be home"'
Her ideal Christmas Day entails: "Pajamas until the afternoon, a nice walk, dinner in real clothes… Apple loves when we dress up for the holidays, so that's become a tradition."
The family's celebrations also include a Boxing Day feast, a nod to their years living in the U.K.
"It's just another day of glorious gluttony and total relaxation and board games," she said.
As the daughter of the late Jewish film director Bruce Paltrow and Christian actress Blythe Danner, Paltrow also celebrates Hanukkah with her family.
"I love Hanukkah. I love the symbolism. I love the spirituality of it," she said. "My kids love the eight nights of presents, of course. I really enjoy lighting the candles. We always do a big group hug and light the candles, and it's a really special moment."