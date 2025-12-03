Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Split Fears After Claiming She Feels 'Lonely' at Christmas Due to 'Grinch' Husband Brad Falchuk

The couple married in 2018 and tied the knot two years after Paltrow finalized her divorce from singer Chris Martin.

But whereas the Coldplay frontman is fond of the festive period — his band released a special holiday single called Christmas Lights in 2010 — her second husband is the total opposite, which gets Paltrow down.

She explained: "Brad is the worst.

"He hates Christmas music, he hates Christmas decorations, he hates roast turkey, the traditional dinner."

Asked if there was anything the 54-year-old TV producer actually looked forward to about the holidays, Paltrow replied: "No! Well, he looks forward to it being over."