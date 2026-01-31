EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Creeping Out Her Kid! — How Goop Founder's Steamy 'Marty Supreme' Love Scenes With Timothée Chalamet Are 'Embarrassing' Her Teen Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow confessed her teenage son was creeped out over her getting sexy on screen, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The Goop boss, 53, said she "did warn" 19-year-old Moses Martin – whose dad is Coldplay singer Chris Martin – about her intimate romps with 23-years-younger stud Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.

Despite that, "he was like this," Paltrow revealed, mimicking how Moses covered his eyes during the steamy stuff.