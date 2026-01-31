EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Creeping Out Her Kid! — How Goop Founder's Steamy 'Marty Supreme' Love Scenes With Timothée Chalamet Are 'Embarrassing' Her Teen Moses
Jan. 31 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow confessed her teenage son was creeped out over her getting sexy on screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Goop boss, 53, said she "did warn" 19-year-old Moses Martin – whose dad is Coldplay singer Chris Martin – about her intimate romps with 23-years-younger stud Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.
Despite that, "he was like this," Paltrow revealed, mimicking how Moses covered his eyes during the steamy stuff.
Gwyneth Gets Steamy With Timothée
Moses and his mom caught the sports drama's Los Angeles premiere – and despite his embarrassment, he "loved it," Paltrow insisted.
As for the Oscar-winning actress, she was all in for getting hot and heavy with Chalamet, 30.
"I was like, 'Okay, great. I'm 109 years old. You're 14,'" she said, adding: "We have a lot of sex in this movie."
But she insisted there's more to Hollywood heartthrob Timothée – who's been dating beauty mogul Kylie Jenner since early 2023 – than his looks.
Paltrow Gushes Over Chalamet’s Serious Side
"He's such a thinking man's sex symbol," she gushed. "He's a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner."
Chalamet stars as a professional ping-pong player in the film while Paltrow plays his love interest – and it's not the first time she's squirmed over getting risqué on screen.
Gwyneth’s Grandpa Wasn’t Shocked
"Once I was so scared because I was taking my grandfather to see the premiere of Shakespeare in Love," she recalled.
"I was like, 'I have this topless scene, Grandpa. But it's like part of the thing because they think I'm a boy.' And I was trying to prep him for the whole thing and he just goes, 'Ah, I've seen it before, two eggs sunny side up.'"
Unfortunately, she flopped when prepping Moses for what to expect.
"I was trying to think of something like that to my son," she noted. "But I couldn't think of one."
Brad Unbothered by Timothée Kisses
The Iron Man star claimed her hubby, Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, 54, was "unthreatened" with her smooching Chalamet.
"Not because T.Chal isn't AWESOME, but he knows he's got my whole [heart]," she said on her Instagram Stories.