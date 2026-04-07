EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Apple Smackdown — Exes Battle Over Daughter's Rocky Future
April 7 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Nepo baby Apple Martin hasn't fallen far from the tree and aims to be a successful star like Oscar-winning mom Gwyneth Paltrow – but the 21-year-old's protective pop, rocker Chris Martin, is fearful that the cutthroat world of Hollywood could swallow her whole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Chris worries about what the entertainment industry does to people. The chances she will listen to him are less than zero. She's very headstrong and knows what she wants," an insider shared.
"She has a vision for stardom that's very all-encompassing – modeling, music, movies. She's ready to go all the way in."
Paltrow Clashes With Ex Over Daughter
Shakespeare in Love starlet turned Goop lifestyle mogul Paltrow, 53, and the Coldplay frontman, 49, got hitched in 2003, but announced they were "consciously uncoupling" in 2014.
Paltrow, who also shares son Moses Martin, 19, with Chris, got hitched to Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018, while Martin romanced Fifty Shades of Grey starlet Dakota Johnson from 2017 to 2025.
While Paltrow and Martin's split has been characterized as amicable, sources suggested Paltrow is now butting heads with her ex over the future of their daughter, who recently graced the cover of Perfect magazine.
Chris Fears Dangers of Daughter’s Fame
"Apple is absolutely stunning. She's got a great voice and a ton of confidence. It's hard to see how she could fail – especially with Gwyneth behind her," the insider explained.
"Not that failure or success is what worries Chris. It's everything that comes along with stardom – all the pressure and excess. It can take people down a very bad path. He's seen it up close many times over, and he can't help but want to protect his little girl from that risk."
Apple Ditches Law School for Hollywood
Apple is set to graduate from Vanderbilt University in May and has reportedly abandoned her earlier law school aspirations.
"Chris would prefer that she take things slowly rather than rushing into a Hollywood career," the insider said. "But his words are falling on deaf ears. Gwyneth is very excited to help Apple make her dreams come true. Chris is going to have to get on board – or find himself left in the dust."