EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Apple Smackdown — Exes Battle Over Daughter's Rocky Future

Nepo baby Apple Martin hasn't fallen far from the tree and aims to be a successful star like Oscar-winning mom Gwyneth Paltrow – but the 21-year-old's protective pop, rocker Chris Martin, is fearful that the cutthroat world of Hollywood could swallow her whole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Chris worries about what the entertainment industry does to people. The chances she will listen to him are less than zero. She's very headstrong and knows what she wants," an insider shared.

"She has a vision for stardom that's very all-encompassing – modeling, music, movies. She's ready to go all the way in."