EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Divorce Fears Erupt – Hollywood Power Couple 'Has Grown Apart' as She Craves the Spotlight and He Prefers Quiet Lifestyle

In recent months, fans and friends alike have grown concerned the message may be more autobiographical than Shelton let on.

In fact, the pair hasn't been photographed in months.

Date nights and getaways "don't seem to be happening anymore," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Gwen and Blake have been spending an awful lot of time apart lately."

Ten years ago, the country music singer and the pop star unexpectedly fell in love following the implosions of their respective marriages – Shelton's to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, 42; Stefani's to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, 60.

They bonded over their shared heartbreak while working as coaches on The Voice and wed four years ago in the chapel Shelton built for his bride on his Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch and continued to show the world their love on the NBC competition series until 2022.

The pair was a surprising couple, with Stefani a fashion-loving California native and Shelton a down-home country guy.

"The Voice was good for their marriage because it bonded them professionally," said the source. Not to mention it gave Shelton, who's "not an L.A. guy and never will be" per the source, a reason to spend time in L.A. despite his preference for his beloved farm.

But with Blake rooted in the country and Stefani looking ahead to a 2026 Las Vegas residency at Sphere, said the source: "It's become a talking point amongst friends and fans that they're living separate lives. A lot of people think the magic's started to wear off."