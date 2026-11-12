4 Grizzly Bears Killed After Authorities Link Animals to 'Rare' Attack on Mom and 20-Year-Old Daughter

A family of bears was put down after they killed a Canadian mother and her 20-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com can report. Four grizzly bears – a female sow and her three yearling cubs – have been linked by DNA to the fatal attack that killed the pair near Bella Coola, British Columbia, authorities said.

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Fatal Attack Details

Source: MISSING & PERSONS & CRIMINAL CASE/FACEBOOK Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed, were found dead in a suspected grizzly bear attack.

Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reed, were reported missing on November 1 after failing to return from a walk along the Snooka West Trail near the remote coastal community. Their remains were found about 150 meters apart; Jenny’s on November 2 and Selah’s the following day in a bear cache. Inspector Jeff Tyre of the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said the attack likely involved predatory behavior, which is rare. "Our investigation also found that this attack likely involved predatory behavior, which I can tell you is very rare," he said. "That is to say, we don't know how it started, but we know how it ended."

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DNA Confirmation

Source: UNSPLASH Investigators said the attack likely involved rare predatory behavior.

Forensic testing announced on November 10 conclusively linked the sow and her three yearlings to the deaths. All four were killed to protect the public under human-wildlife conflict guidelines, as bears involved in fatal attacks cannot be safely relocated or rehabilitated. DNA testing also ruled the four out of involvement in a separate November 2025 attack on schoolchildren and teachers roughly 3–4 kilometers away that injured 11 people, including two critically. The bear responsible for that earlier incident was never captured.

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Source: MISSING & PERSONS & CRIMINAL CASE/FACEBOOK The women’s remains were found about 150 meters apart, with Selah’s located in a bear cache that complicated the search.

Relatives grew concerned when Selah missed her routine Saturday-night call with her sister. After a welfare check found Balcarras’ vehicle missing, family members located it at a trailhead. Balcarras' brother Matt Balcarras said locating Selah's remains was difficult even though they were relatively close, "Even though it was within 100 or so meters, locating remains in a cache is difficult… There's no obvious body to identify." Both women were identified through clothing and, in Jenny's case, small tattoos, with formal confirmation including DNA and dental records.

The Community Is Mourning the Loss

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Source: GoFundMe Nuxalk Nation leaders said the latest deaths reopened trauma from the previous year.