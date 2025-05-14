Your tip
Grim Reason Behind Death of 'The Simpsons' Writer Steve Pepoon Revealed After He Passed Away Outside Home Aged 68

Embedded Image
Source: @stevepepoon/TheSimpsons;Facebook

The Simpsons' writer Steve Pepoon passed away after battling a rare heart condition over the past two years.

May 14 2025, Published 8:06 a.m. ET

The Simpsons writer Steve Pepoon died outside his own home having suffered with a longstanding heart issue.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Emmy-winning TV veteran, 68, had been undergoing treatment for cardiac amyloidosis for the past two years before dying unexpectedly outside his property in Paola, Kansas, earlier this month.

Emmy Award-Winning Epsiode

Embedded Image
Source: FACEBOOK

Pepoon won a Primetime Emmy in 1991 for an episode of The Simpsons he wrote.

As well as The Simpsons, Pepoon was also known for his writing on kids’'TV classic Alf, sitcom Roseanne, plus he was also the co-creator of The Wild Thornberrys: Animal Adventures, an animated series starring Arlene Klasky and David Silverman.

His tragic death was confirmed by his wife Mary Stephenson.

Pepoon's career high came in 1991 when he won a Primetime Emmy for writing an episode of The Simpsons.

He wrote Homer Vs Lisa And The 8th Commandment – episode 13 in season two – which aired on February 7 the year he bagged the award.

The episode was centered around dad Homer getting an illegal cable hookup but daughter Lisa feels like the family are breaking the 8th Commandment which is "thou shalt not steal."

She proceeds to protest by refusing to watch television when Homer invites all of his friends over to watch a major boxing pay per view match when he finally has a change of heart.

The episode also marked the debut of the character Troy McClure who was voiced by the late Phil Hartman.

In a 2016 interview Pepoon talked about being chosen for Emmy consideration, saying: "For whatever reason, they chose my episode."

Loved By Family

Embedded Image
Source: @stevepepoon;Facebook

Pepoon with his wife Mary Stephenson who confirmed his tragic passing.

Pepoon was born on May 19, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri.

After graduating from Kansas State University in 1978, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his writing career with his first gig being the aforementioned ALF.

Announcing his death on Facebook, his wife Mary said: "It is with deep sadness that the family of Steve Pepoon announces his passing on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

"Steve was a beloved member of our family and was cherished by many friends. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life event is being planned, and details will be shared soon."

Pepoon was survived by his brothers, Michael and Bill, sisters-in-law Sonja and Francesca, stepchildren Katie and Nick; and his grandchildren, Micah, McKenzie, Lily, Audrey and Dean.

Future Of Simpsons Revealed

Embedded Image
Source: @thesimpsons;Facebook

The Simpsons have announced new episodes, taking the show up to 40 years on air.

Meanwhile, future series of The Simpsons were revealed in a landmark announcement last month, much to the delight of fans.

The animated classic, which first hit our screens in 1989, has gone on to air 783 episodes over 36 seasons.

Fox revealed that four of their programs have bagged more episodes, and the new seasons are a "pact" with Disney TV Studios that they have called a "meganimation deal".

Overall, The Simpsons will get four new seasons, taking the show up to a whopping 40 years, with 15 episodes in each.

Other iconic animated shows, including Seth McFarlane’s American Dad and Family Guy, plus Bob’s Burgers will also be coming back.

Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, said: "This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics."

