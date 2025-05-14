Grim Reason Behind Death of 'The Simpsons' Writer Steve Pepoon Revealed After He Passed Away Outside Home Aged 68

As well as The Simpsons, Pepoon was also known for his writing on kids’'TV classic Alf, sitcom Roseanne, plus he was also the co-creator of The Wild Thornberrys: Animal Adventures, an animated series starring Arlene Klasky and David Silverman.

His tragic death was confirmed by his wife Mary Stephenson.

Pepoon's career high came in 1991 when he won a Primetime Emmy for writing an episode of The Simpsons.

He wrote Homer Vs Lisa And The 8th Commandment – episode 13 in season two – which aired on February 7 the year he bagged the award.