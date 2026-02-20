Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Music
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Grateful Dead Legend Reveals 'Why I Was Booted From the Band'

A Grateful Dead legend has explained why he was booted from the band and what led to the fallout.
Source: MEGA

A Grateful Dead legend has explained why he was booted from the band and what led to the fallout.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Grateful Dead's long, strange trip nearly ended early when Jerry Garcia booted Bob Weir from the band, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weir – who recently died at age 78, 30 years after Garcia's death at 53 – recalled Garcia felt Weir's shortcomings on the rhythm guitar "hog-tied" the band's music.

The 1968 ouster also included the band's keyboard player, Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, and lasted for a "few months," Weir recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Weir Felt Musically Inferior

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jerry Garcia felt Bob Weir's rhythm guitar was 'hog-tied' during the Grateful Dead's early years.
Source: MOSTAFA MERAJI/UNSPLASH

Jerry Garcia felt Bob Weir's rhythm guitar was 'hog-tied' during the Grateful Dead's early years.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 1992 Grateful Dead Guide blog post, the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote the band's fellow founding members Garcia and Phil Lesh felt Weir and McKernan weren't keeping up musically.

"We were the junior musicians in the band, and Jerry and Phil in particular thought that we were sort of holding things back," Weir wrote.

"The music wasn't able to get as free because it was hog-tied by our playing abilities, which was kind of true."

According to Weir, he sent himself to the woodshed and concentrated on improving his skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Weir Admits Tough Chapter

Article continues below advertisement
Phil Lesh agreed with Garcia that Ron 'Pigpen' McKernan and Weir were not keeping up musically in 1968.
Source: MEGA

Phil Lesh agreed with Garcia that Ron 'Pigpen' McKernan and Weir were not keeping up musically in 1968.

Article continues below advertisement

"It wasn't the best time of my life," he wrote in a 2011 blog post on the Dead site. "I kept working on guitar and singing. I was thinking about joining another band, but I figured first things first – I oughta woodshed a bunch."

Weir recalled Garcia and Lesh were headed toward fusion jazz, and he and Pigpen weren't quite there.

"It was complicated and required a great deal of facility on the instruments. So they played without us for a couple of months," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Garcia Ordered Bandmates Fired

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Brandi Glanville claimed breast implant rupture caused years of facial issues.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Brandi Glanville's Exploding Boob Terror — How a 'Facial Parasite' and Ruptured 20-Year-Old Implant Have Left the Medical Community Baffled

Bari Weiss could be getting ready to clean house at '60 Minutes'

Anderson Cooper's CBS Exit is 'Tip of the Iceberg' at Troubled Network After Bari Weiss' Takeover — 'It's a Matter of Time Before Rest of the Journalists Follow Suit'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Rock Scully recalled Garcia later welcomed Weir back, leading to songs like 'Sugar Magnolia' and 'Truckin.'
Source: MEGA

Rock Scully recalled Garcia later welcomed Weir back, leading to songs like 'Sugar Magnolia' and 'Truckin.'

According to the blog post, Garcia asked band manager Rock Scully to fire Weir and Pigpen. Scully felt they were kicked out as a warning.

"Garcia knew what he was doing," Scully wrote. "He was just scaring their asses, rattling their cages. They took a couple of weeks off. Weir went and got some more electric guitar training."

Happily for Deadheads everywhere, Garcia welcomed the two back, and Weir went on to help write the group's Sugar Magnolia and Playing in the Band and sing the tongue-twisting travelogue in the Dead's signature hit Truckin.'

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.