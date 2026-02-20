EXCLUSIVE: Grateful Dead Legend Reveals 'Why I Was Booted From the Band'

The Grateful Dead's long, strange trip nearly ended early when Jerry Garcia booted Bob Weir from the band, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weir – who recently died at age 78, 30 years after Garcia's death at 53 – recalled Garcia felt Weir's shortcomings on the rhythm guitar "hog-tied" the band's music.

The 1968 ouster also included the band's keyboard player, Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, and lasted for a "few months," Weir recalled.