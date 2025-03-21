'Good Burger' Star Dead at 52 After ‘Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosis: Nickelodeon Icon's Family Shares Heartbreaking Message After 'Shock' Passing

Jan Schwieterman, known for his role in the iconic 1997 Nickelodeon comedy Good Burger, has passed away. RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor died on February 29 at the age of 52 following a battle with aggressive stage 4 cancer.

Source: JAN SCHWIETERMAN/FACEBOOK The actor's death was revealed in a Facebook post from his brother earlier this month.

His brother, Chad Schwieterman, shared the news in a Facebook post earlier this month. "It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman,” Chad wrote in the post, shared on March 1.

Source: PARAMOUNT Jan was most known for his role as antagonist Kurt Bozwell in 'Good Burger.'

He added: "He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening. "Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time. Rest in peace, brother. We love you and miss you."

After announcing his brother's passing, Chad shared Schwieterman's obituary on Facebook and expressed his gratitude for the support from friends, family, and fans. He said: "Thank you, everyone, for your support. We miss JP deeply and appreciate your thoughts and prayers."

Jan's obituary revealed he passed away at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri. The actor is survived by his mother, Clara Reed, father LeeRoy Schwieterman, siblings Megan, Vanessa, and Chad.

A memorial service took place on March 4 at St. Paul's Church in Berger, Missouri, with donations made in his honor to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Born on September 30, 1972, in Bluffton, Indiana, Jan took pride in being an Eagle Scout during his childhood, according to the obituary. After graduating high school, he relocated to California to pursue a career in acting.

Jan's breakout role came in the cult classic Good Burger, where he portrayed Kurt Bozwell – the antagonist and owner of the rival Mondo Burger, opposite Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. The film also featured a star-studded cast, including Carmen Electra, Shaquille O'Neal, and Linda Cardellini.

Source: PARAMOUNT The TV star opted out of appearing in the 2023 'Good Burger' sequel alongside his former co-stars.

In addition to Good Burger, he appeared in the 1999 films Warlock III: The End of Innocence and American Intellectuals. Jan also made guest appearances on several popular TV shows, such as Felicity, McKenna, ER, and NightMan.

Following his role in the 2000 film Fallen Arches, the actor took a seven-year break from the industry. His last film appearance was in the 2007 movie Along the Way. According to his obituary, Jan had a deep passion for travel and visited numerous countries throughout his life.

Source: PARAMOUNT Jan last appeared onscreen in the 2007 film 'Along the Way,' 10 years after his 'Good Burger' breakout.