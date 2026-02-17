EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Political Divide! How Hollywood's 'Golden Couple' Is at War Over Trump
Feb. 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Hollywood insiders are whispering all may not be lovey-dovey between long-term partners Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell – and politics may be at the heart of it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Politics Creating Tension Between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
"Goldie has been avoiding situations where politics might come into play," a source shared. "She and Kurt don't always see eye to eye on that, and it's starting to show."
Case in point – Russell, 74, recently attended the Kennedy Center Honors to support his pal Sylvester Stallone being honored by President Donald Trump, while Hawn, 80, declined.
Her Absence Was Quiet — But Everyone Took Notice
"It wasn't dramatic, but everyone noticed her absence," a source said.
Those close to the couple are watching every move, because even the most iconic duos occasionally face their "political pauses."
Following Russell's unexpected appearance, fans took to social media to voice their disappointment in the star.
One fan wrote: "So disappointed in Kurt Russell. Boooooo!"
Another added: "Oh my god. How disappointing. Bye, Kurt Russell."
A third said: "Omg, I am devastated. Never saw this coming."