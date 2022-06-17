Golden State Scandal: Steph Curry’s Dad Dating Woman Who Was Married To His Mom’s New Boyfriend

They both brought dates to celebrate their son’s history making fourth NBA championship. Amid a bitter and nasty divorce with dueling claims of infidelity, Steph Curry’s feuding parents, Dell and Sonya, debuted new lovers in the Golden State Warriors game six win over the Boston Celtics.

But the secret behind the smiles of two proud parents is scandalous: Dell, a former Charlotte Hornets star, is now dating the ex-wife of the man his former wife, Sonya, has now hooked up with!