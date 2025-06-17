EXCLUSIVE: Fundraiser Launched for Family of 'No Kings' Protest Shooting Victim Afa Ah Loo — As His Last Poignant Social Media Posts Are Revealed
A GoFundMe set up to support the family of a former Project Runway contestant has already increased its initial goal, RadarOnline.com can report, after an outpouring of support from mourners.
Fashion designer Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was killed at a "No Kings" rally in Utah over the weekend.
Memorial Vigil
A vigil held Monday night in Salt Lake City for the slain 39-year-old saw nearly 100 people pay their respects to his memory with flowers and candles.
Local NBC affiliate KSL reported many who attended didn’t know Ah Loo, but were at the protest Saturday and witnessed the shooting personally.
As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, officials said Arturo Gamboa brandished a rifle and pointed it at the rally crowd. When a peacekeeper volunteer ordered the man to drop his weapon, he failed to do so.
Instead, Gamboa ran toward the crowd, and peacekeepers opened fire on him. Ah Loo was caught in the crossfire and later died at a local hospital.
Social Influence
Ah Loo, known as 'Afa', was a contestant on season 17 of the Bravo fashion design reality show, finishing 13th in 2019. Originally from Samoa, Ah Loo recently became an American citizen and voted for the first time during the 2024 election.
His Instagram and Facebook pages are filled with photos of his island-inspired designs, which have been described as blending traditional Samoan motifs with cutting-edge looks.
His flowing dresses and outfits have been worn by stars including the voice of Disney's Moana, Auli’i Cravalho.
Ah Loo was recently named a part of two of the biggest fashion events in the Pacific – Pacific Fashion Summit 2025 and PNG Fashion Week “Genesis” Showcase.
Donations Pour In
A GoFundMe page was organized by friends to provide support for Ah Loo's wife and two young children he left behind. It quickly reached its initial $300,000 goal, and has since been raised to a new $600,000 goal.
An update from the organizer said: "Words cannot express the gratitude we feel. The love and support being shown to the Ah Loo family is beyond anything we could have imagined. Laura, Afa, Vera and Isaac are so loved and it shows. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"
The original message explained: "Afa was a proud Samoan, deeply connected to his culture and community. Through his work with the nonprofit Creative Pacific and his incredible talent as a fashion designer, he shared his heritage with passion and creativity.
"But more than anything, Afa was proud of the life he built with his wife, Laura, and their two beautiful children, Vera and Isaac."
"This unimaginable loss has left a profound void in their lives. Family and friends are coming together to raise funds to help Laura with funeral expenses and to ease the immediate financial burdens she now faces," the statement concluded.
Alleged Shooter Arrested
According to Salt Lake City police, the tragedy began at approximately 7:56 Saturday night when a sergeant reported hearing gunfire.
As panic spread throughout the area, hundreds of people ran for safety, hiding in parking garages, behind barriers, and going into nearby businesses.
Officers quickly moved in to secure the scene and found Ah Loo. They immediately began life-saving efforts, to no avail.
Authorities soon found 24-year-old Gamboa crouching among a group of people with a gunshot wound. He was dressed in all-black clothing and wearing a black mask, and an AR-15-style rifle was also nearby.
Officers also located a gas mask, black clothing, and a backpack nearby.
Gamboa has been described as an "activist" and was legally carrying the firearm under Utah's "open carry" laws. He has been charged with murder.