EXCLUSIVE: Fundraiser Launched for Family of 'No Kings' Protest Shooting Victim Afa Ah Loo — As His Last Poignant Social Media Posts Are Revealed

A GoFundMe page was organized by friends to provide support for Ah Loo's wife and two young children he left behind. It quickly reached its initial $300,000 goal, and has since been raised to a new $600,000 goal.

An update from the organizer said: "Words cannot express the gratitude we feel. The love and support being shown to the Ah Loo family is beyond anything we could have imagined. Laura, Afa, Vera and Isaac are so loved and it shows. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

The original message explained: "Afa was a proud Samoan, deeply connected to his culture and community. Through his work with the nonprofit Creative Pacific and his incredible talent as a fashion designer, he shared his heritage with passion and creativity.

"But more than anything, Afa was proud of the life he built with his wife, Laura, and their two beautiful children, Vera and Isaac."

"This unimaginable loss has left a profound void in their lives. Family and friends are coming together to raise funds to help Laura with funeral expenses and to ease the immediate financial burdens she now faces," the statement concluded.