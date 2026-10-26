EXCLUSIVE: 'GMA' Stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos 'Face Cuts'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
ABC bosses are preparing for a bloodbath at Good Morning America – by dismantling the show's high-priced anchor team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that in losing the top spot after dominating morning television for 14 years, GMA suffered a humiliating defeat to NBC's Today during the 2025-26 season, losing the 25-54 demo.
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos' Massive Salaries Under Scrutiny
And while GMA grew by 10 percent in the total viewers and adults demo, insiders are whispering longtime hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos may be on the hot seat because of their enormous salaries and diminishing returns.
"Nobody is safe," a network insider told RadarOnline.com. "ABC is spending a fortune on the anchors and still losing. The days of writing giant checks because these people are considered untouchable are over."
Each star reportedly costs the network north of $15million annually, before even a dime is dropped on a single producer, correspondent or crew member.
What's worse is that they are often not in the studio together, with a source saying, "someone is always on vacation," on assignment or working on another project, driving loyal viewers away from the broadcast.
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos Face Rumors of Behind-the-Scenes Tension
Compounding the show's struggles, the two anchors have long been rumored to have a tense relationship, which sources said has had a negative impact on the show's chemistry.
However, one source who has knowledge of the dynamic between the two anchors, who have worked together for 16 years, said there is "no truth" to the rumors of a rift between them.
As previously reported, both anchors have reportedly had their heads on a swivel since Debra OConnell took over as head of the ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment not long after the scandalous affair between the GMA hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes was exposed in 2022, giving the show a black eye that hasn't healed yet.
'GMA' Anchors Face Potential Pay Cuts Amid Ratings Slump
At the time, a source said network execs were determined to maintain the show's lead over Today – which has been lost.
With ABC parent company Disney looking to trim costs in the wake of sliding ratings, the anchors are likely to be asked to accept significant pay cuts – or face being replaced.
"They're going to need to cut their salaries significantly – and no one wants to take a pay cut," the insider said.
'GMA' Staff Face Job Cuts Amid Ratings Crisis
GMA producers are also under pressure after the ratings dip, while ABC executives are said to be taking a far more hands-on role as they search for answers.
"If the numbers don't improve fast, somebody is going," warned the source. "At GMA, nobody has a job for life anymore."