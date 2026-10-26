EXCLUSIVE: 'GMA' Stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos 'Face Cuts'

And while GMA grew by 10 percent in the total viewers and adults demo, insiders are whispering longtime hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos may be on the hot seat because of their enormous salaries and diminishing returns.

"Nobody is safe," a network insider told RadarOnline.com. "ABC is spending a fortune on the anchors and still losing. The days of writing giant checks because these people are considered untouchable are over."

Each star reportedly costs the network north of $15million annually, before even a dime is dropped on a single producer, correspondent or crew member.

What's worse is that they are often not in the studio together, with a source saying, "someone is always on vacation," on assignment or working on another project, driving loyal viewers away from the broadcast.