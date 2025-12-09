Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' Showdown! Co-Hosts Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer Locked in 'Icy' Battle for Robin Roberts' Attention

'Good Morning America' co-hosts Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer have been in the midst of an icy clash as they battle for Robin Roberts' attention.
'Good Morning America' co-hosts Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer have been in the midst of an icy clash as they battle for Robin Roberts' attention.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

A storm is brewing at Good Morning America as chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and longtime host Lara Spencer quietly battle for the attention of the show's queen bee, Robin Roberts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Both women are strong-willed," one ABC insider claimed diplomatically. "And when they think someone's stepping in their lane, they get territorial."

The Battle For Robin's Attention

ABC insiders said Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer's icy tension stems from their shared admiration for Robin Roberts.
ABC insiders said Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer's icy tension stems from their shared admiration for Robin Roberts.

Sources told RadarOnline.com Zee and Spencer's relationship has grown icier due to their mutual admiration for Roberts.

"Everyone wants to be Robin's favorite," another staffer shared.

During commercial breaks, the studio temperature plunges, claimed one control room veteran.

The Fight For The Spotlight

A network source noted Spencer and Zee are clashing over limited story ownership on 'Good Morning America.'
A network source noted Spencer and Zee are clashing over limited story ownership on 'Good Morning America.'

Meanwhile, another source said, "Lara and Ginger both want story ownership, and there's only so much spotlight."

Insiders said executives are quietly panicking behind the scenes.

A network strategist warned: "A morning show needs harmony."

Besides battling for Roberts' attention, the morning show anchors also faced a rough few months over the summer as the network faced changes after two beloved hosts announced their plans to leave.

