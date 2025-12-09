EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' Showdown! Co-Hosts Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer Locked in 'Icy' Battle for Robin Roberts' Attention
Dec. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
A storm is brewing at Good Morning America as chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and longtime host Lara Spencer quietly battle for the attention of the show's queen bee, Robin Roberts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Both women are strong-willed," one ABC insider claimed diplomatically. "And when they think someone's stepping in their lane, they get territorial."
The Battle For Robin's Attention
Sources told RadarOnline.com Zee and Spencer's relationship has grown icier due to their mutual admiration for Roberts.
"Everyone wants to be Robin's favorite," another staffer shared.
During commercial breaks, the studio temperature plunges, claimed one control room veteran.
The Fight For The Spotlight
Meanwhile, another source said, "Lara and Ginger both want story ownership, and there's only so much spotlight."
Insiders said executives are quietly panicking behind the scenes.
A network strategist warned: "A morning show needs harmony."
Besides battling for Roberts' attention, the morning show anchors also faced a rough few months over the summer as the network faced changes after two beloved hosts announced their plans to leave.