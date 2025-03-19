Glenn Close's Reclusive, Lonely Days Revealed as She Celebrates Turning 78 As A Single Divorcee — And How She Still Dwells on Steamy Kiss With Robert Redford
Glenn Close has been flying solo for 10 years since ditching her third hubby – but the Dangerous Liaisons diva has proudly declared she’s "very happy" without a man in sight.
As she celebrates her 78th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Tony-winning star has bid farewell to romance after ending her nine-year marriage to tech mogul David Shaw in 2015.
A rep for Close confirmed her amicable split from the biotech entrepreneur in September 2015 after nine years of marriage, which began in 2006 in Maine.
When it comes to dating now, the Fatal Attraction star – who has eight Oscar nominations under her belt – admitted she's "always up for anything" but hasn’t pursued a relationship since her divorce.
The femme fatale recently admitted she's "not searching," adding she's "okay" being alone at her age.
She noted: "I'm not a hugely comfortably social person, so I don't leap to go to a party at all."
The movie star also sharply turned down the "crazy" idea of engaging in dating apps, saying she's "too shy to do that."
Close was formerly married to singer Cabot Wade from 1969 to 1971 and businessman James Marlas from 1984 to 1987.
Looking back at her own experience after her 1987 divorce, Close previously revealed: "Too many women define themselves in terms of a man. I think of men and women as two different species.
"Katharine Hepburn said they should live next door and visit each other once in a while. Not a bad idea."
Close is also the mother of Annie Starke, her only child. Annie was born during Close's past fling with film producer John Starke.
While the confident cougar has eased up on her search for love, she recently recalled kissing Robert Redford in The Natural, calling it her favorite onscreen smooch.
She gushed: "I only got to kiss him once. Maybe we did two takes.
"But I also threw him out of my apartment in that movie. But I ended up with him."
Just days before turning 78 on Wednesday, Close also opened up about her current mindset heading into her later years.
She explained: "The older you get, the more important it is to know yourself and your intentions, and not let others define you."
EXCLUSIVE: Baldwins' Divorce Rumors Erupt as Video of Hilaria Telling Hot-Tempered Husband Alec to Shut Up Emerges — 'The Cracks are Starting to Show'
Despite having never won an Oscar, Close's career is marked by an impressive number of nominations, including for her 2017 performance in The Wife – which finally earned her a Golden Globe win.
It also includes significant work in activism, particularly for mental health, as she has spoken openly about her family's struggles with bipolar disorder.
In 2004, she shared her personal connection to bipolar disorder in an interview with The New York Times, discussing how her sister Jessie, who has been diagnosed with the condition, had struggled with it for years.
Close has also discussed how the disorder affects her family and how it inspired her to launch the organization Bring Change to Mind, which aims to reduce stigma around mental illness.