Glenn Close's Reclusive, Lonely Days Revealed as She Celebrates Turning 78 As A Single Divorcee — And How She Still Dwells on Steamy Kiss With Robert Redford

A rep for Close confirmed her amicable split from the biotech entrepreneur in September 2015 after nine years of marriage, which began in 2006 in Maine.

When it comes to dating now, the Fatal Attraction star – who has eight Oscar nominations under her belt – admitted she's "always up for anything" but hasn’t pursued a relationship since her divorce.

The femme fatale recently admitted she's "not searching," adding she's "okay" being alone at her age.