Revealed: Girlfriend of Caleb Farley's Father Helped Rescue Workers Find His Body After Massive House Explosion
The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley was on FaceTime with his girlfriend when a massive gas explosion destroyed his swanky North Carolina mansion – and she was credited for helping rescue workers find his body, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
During the frantic all-hands search for survivors, Robert Farley's girlfriend rushed to the scene. She used a laser pointer to steer rescuers to his debris-covered bedroom, where they found his remains, according to the official investigative report from fire and rescue exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The terrifying scene erupted in the early morning of August 22, when doorbell camera footage showed the 6,535 square foot brick façade home leveled by a powerful explosion that sent debris flying hundreds of feet throughout the quiet community.
Christian Rogers, 25, managed to walk away from the massive blast but was too stunned to provide rescue workers with any useful information about other possible survivors.
“The paramedic onboard IMED 7 asked the patient to verbalize who was in the residence at the time of the incident,” the breathtaking report stated. “The patient had some difficulty recalling who was in the home at the time of the incident.”
Rogers told the medic he thought three others were in the home, but it was later determined that he was “obviously displaying an altered mental status due to the mechanism of injury.”
A team of 26 heroic smoke eaters trudged on top of the pile of bricks, wood, sheetrock, and shattered household items with picks and shovels to claw through the debris. Another squad used pumps to drain the backyard swimming pool while a separate group searched the nearby area and trees.
Working in the dark, the scene commander asked law enforcement to run the license plate numbers of the four mangled vehicles parked in the driveway in a frantic effort to identify survivors.
“Ladder 5 extended their aerial to scan the property, debris, and adjacent areas with thermal imaging for victims,” the report stated. “No victims seen from the aerial’s vantage point.”
While trying to get a court of possible victims, Robert’s girlfriend told an investigator she could not reconnect with the 61-year-old once their FaceTime chat abruptly dropped.
The girlfriend, who was not identified in the report, also told investigators she was familiar with the layout of the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom mansion that sat on a 1.67-acre lot.
“ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) led her up to the home and gave a laser pointer to show us where the room that he would have been located,” the report read. “I then redirected all crews to begin working in this specific area.”
“I would estimate that we located (redacted) within 20-25 minutes of having the new information,” the report stated. “The victim was under significant debris and was determined deceased.”
In a harrowing account of the explosion, Rogers explained he didn't know how he managed to crawl out of the mutilated house.
“I think it was a blessing that I was able to walk out of that,” he told WBTV.com.
“I could hear Mr. Farley coming in around 11:30 p.m. maybe 12 o’clock and then I’m back to sleep,” he said. “I gotta be up in a few hours and then the next thing I truly remember is, ‘Hey the house is gone.’ I’m being screamed at or yelled at, ‘Hey sweetie the house is gone.’ I can’t tell you who was yelling at me or who was talking to me because I don’t remember faces. It was too dark,”
The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s office determined the blast was triggered by a natural gas that seeped into the home via an unknown origin.