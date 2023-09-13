Revealed: Girlfriend of Caleb Farley's Father Helped Rescue Workers Find His Body After Massive House Explosion

The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley was on FaceTime with his girlfriend when a massive gas explosion destroyed his swanky North Carolina mansion – and she was credited for helping rescue workers find his body, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

During the frantic all-hands search for survivors, Robert Farley's girlfriend rushed to the scene. She used a laser pointer to steer rescuers to his debris-covered bedroom, where they found his remains, according to the official investigative report from fire and rescue exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The terrifying scene erupted in the early morning of August 22, when doorbell camera footage showed the 6,535 square foot brick façade home leveled by a powerful explosion that sent debris flying hundreds of feet throughout the quiet community.