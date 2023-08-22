Titans CB Caleb Farley's $2 Million Home Explodes, Leaves One Dead and Another Injured
UPDATE: 8/22/23 at 10:25 AM PT — authorities have confirmed that Farley's father, Robert Farley, was the person who perished in the horrendous explosion. Robert was 61 years old.
One is dead after an overnight explosion at Titans cornerback Caleb Farley's $2 million home. The tragedy occurred on Monday, leaving one person deceased at the scene and another injured. RadarOnline.com has learned that the NFL player, drafted in 2021, was not one of the victims.
Property records reveal that Farley had recently purchased the Mooresville, North Carolina, home. Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office spokesperson Kent Greene confirmed that one deceased body was recovered from the wreckage, and the second victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Greene told TMZ Sports that the investigation is ongoing, adding that officials are looking into the property's natural gas lines as a possible reason behind the explosion.
According to local reports, Farley was spotted at the scene and speaking to officials on Tuesday morning — just hours after the shocking tragedy. The Titans player is said to be fully cooperating with authorities.
Carolina's Queen City News had aerial views of the damage. The footage showed the once-sprawling home's foundation completely disintegrated. Ashes are the only thing left of Farley's mansion.
Farley was drafted number 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and hasn't seen much action. He's currently on the Titans' physically-unable-to-perform list as he recovers from a back injury.
Since putting on his Titans jersey, Farley has only played in a total of 12 NFL games, reports TMZ Sports.
Several people have been on the site since the explosion, with local news sharing the sad aftermath that claimed one life. As of this post, Farley has not addressed the fatal tragedy, and the victims' names are not yet public.
Before the NFL draft, Farley was Virginia Tech's cornerback. His draft came with plenty of drama as he tested positive for COVID right before the big event. While he tested negative on draft day, the NFL forbid him to have a party to celebrate his victory.
"I've waited for this moment my whole life, never been more ready to #TitanUp! Hype to join the squad," he tweeted after the news.