Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Travis Slammed For Using Ex-Wife's Recent Drug Charges Against Her in Divorce War

Gina Kirschenheiter may have fixed her broken relationship with her former husband — but her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, is locked in a bitter war with his ex, Meghan, in which he tried using her drug possession charges against her. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Meghan slammed Travis for bringing her misdemeanor charges up in his desperate plea for a restraining order.

Travis' ex-wife was pulled over by Irvine, CA, police on May 23. During the stop, they discovered she had Lorazepam on her, and she couldn't provide a prescription on the spot for the controlled substance used to treat anxiety. Meghan was hit with two misdemeanors for possession of a designated substance and possession of a designated substance without a prescription; however, the case was later dismissed, which she claimed her former husband knew.

As RadarOnline.com reported, The Real Housewives of Orange County star's boyfriend was recently granted a temporary restraining order against Meghan after accusing his ex of violating a criminal protective order by coming within 100 yards of his home. Travis obtained the protective order after Meghan was charged with misdemeanor battery related to an incident from October 2021.

“She has also threatened me and my family, and has engaged in a campaign of harassment, unwanted contact, attempted extortion, and threats of harm if I do not comply with her demands," Travis wrote in his petition from August 16. Gina's boyfriend also addressed her drug possession case.

"On May 23, 2023, Meghan was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Meghan's arraignment is set for September 6, 2023. I did not become aware of these criminal charges until June 26, 2023," Travis informed the court. However, Meghan hit back, claiming she did nothing wrong, and later provided her prescription as evidence. She also accused her ex-husband of using the information to get a leg up on her in their divorce battle.

"Respondent understands the charge related to the controlled substance issue is going to be dropped, as the issue was related to anxiety medication and Respondent had to submit evidence of a prescription," Meghan's response dated two days later on August 18 read. "If this was an actual concern of Petitioner, he most likely would have filed an ex parte back when the incident occurred. He did not. Most likely he did not because there was no custody issues occurring, and he did not need to try to take a shot at getting an unfair advantage like he is doing now." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Meghan's lawyer for comment.

The two have been battling since Travis filed for divorce in 2017. He and Meghan share joint custody of their three children — but their war has been brutal. As RadarOnline.com reported, Gina's 2019 DUI was even dragged into the court feud. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Despite Travis' efforts, Gina and the children were not granted temporary protection from Meghan. The exes will face off in court during a hearing scheduled for December, where Travis will argue to make the restraining order permanent.

