4 Georgia Family Members Found Slaughtered Inside Home After Suspect's Wife Filed for Divorce

Several of the victims' loved ones shared their grief online.

"My favorite, and I always told him that. Rest in peace, William," William coworker, NyLiya Simpson, wrote on Facebook.

"William was a kindhearted person who was loved and appreciated by many. He had his own unique personality and way of expressing himself, but behind it all was someone who meant well," another coworker, Brandy Harden, shared. "Moments like this remind us that we are more than just coworkers. We are a family. We spend so much of our lives together, and whether we realize it or not, we all leave an impact on one another."

Berrios' sister, Rodriguez Haydeliz, also posted a tribute on Facebook, writing: "My girl was a good, hardworking young woman with dreams; she was about to join the Army, was starting her own churro business, and wanted to be a mother. She had dreams and goals, but her father-in-law’s evil mind snuffed out her life."

Haydeliz added that she tries to go on and "pull [herself] together," but she can't when she thinks of what her sister endured.

"She was innocent; she didn't deserve to die like that!!"