4 Georgia Family Members Found Slaughtered Inside Home After Suspect's Wife Filed for Divorce
Oct. 20 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Four Georgians were killed as part of an alleged murder-suicide plot, RadarOnline.com can report.
On October 9, Douglas police headed to the family's home after receiving reports of an active shooter.
Scene of the Crime
When they arrived, they found the bodies of 64-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Fabrizio, 28-year-old James Nicholas Fabrizio, 26-year-old William Christopher Fabrizio, and James' girlfriend, 26-year-old Rosaida Figueroa Berrios.
A fifth adult, 64-year-old John Anthony Fabrizio, was also found on scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Alleged Shooter Identified
Police have identified him as the possible shooter. He was taken to the hospital, where he died that night.
Investigators uncovered that Rachel called 911 earlier that day because John was smoking cigars in the home.
"It's my understanding the call was placed by the wife, the female victim. She called and was complaining about the husband who was in the house smoking, and she said he was killing her with the smoke," Douglas Police Chief Brannen Pruette told reporters at a press conference.
Domestic Tension and Potential Motive
Police had responded to the residence before October 9 as well, but there were no "reports of physical violence," per a report.
A month prior, Rachel allegedly filed for divorce after 33 years of marriage to John. But police have not yet established this as an official motive.
"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. While we recognize the community's desire for answers, certain details cannot be released at this stage," a statement by the Douglas Police Department reads.
Despite the lack of an established motive, Sheriff Fred Cole told reporters it was a "hard scene" for cops.
Heartbreaking Online Tributes
Several of the victims' loved ones shared their grief online.
"My favorite, and I always told him that. Rest in peace, William," William coworker, NyLiya Simpson, wrote on Facebook.
"William was a kindhearted person who was loved and appreciated by many. He had his own unique personality and way of expressing himself, but behind it all was someone who meant well," another coworker, Brandy Harden, shared. "Moments like this remind us that we are more than just coworkers. We are a family. We spend so much of our lives together, and whether we realize it or not, we all leave an impact on one another."
Berrios' sister, Rodriguez Haydeliz, also posted a tribute on Facebook, writing: "My girl was a good, hardworking young woman with dreams; she was about to join the Army, was starting her own churro business, and wanted to be a mother. She had dreams and goals, but her father-in-law’s evil mind snuffed out her life."
Haydeliz added that she tries to go on and "pull [herself] together," but she can't when she thinks of what her sister endured.
"She was innocent; she didn't deserve to die like that!!"