'Diabolical': Grieving Couple Files Lawsuit Against Pathologist for Posting Graphic Photos of Their Decapitated Baby
A grieving Georgia couple whose son died in childbirth is dealing with yet another horrifically traumatic experience, RadarOnline.com has learned, filing a lawsuit against the pathologist, who they claim shared graphic images of their deceased infant's body on his Instagram page.
Jessica Ross, 20, and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., 21, tragically lost their son in July and sued their OBGYN, Dr. Tracey St. Julian, and the Southern Regional Medical Center, accusing the physician of decapitating the baby by use of excessive force during delivery and medical staff of lying to the parents about it.
According to the family, the baby became stuck about 10 hours into Ross' labor and later had its head separated.
While trying to deliver the child, the doctor allegedly "pulled on the baby's head and neck so hard and manipulated them so hard, that the bones in the baby's skull, head and neck were broken," court docs stated.
Ross and Taylor Sr. have since taken legal action against an independent pathologist, Dr. Jackson Gates, claiming he shared the autopsy pictures on social media.
"After all of the abuse suffered by this young couple, unfortunately, Dr. Gates continued to perpetuate it, their abuse, by posting both photos and video of their decapitated child on social media, namely Instagram," family attorney Rod Edmond told FOX 5 Atlanta.
"This is diabolical. There is something wrong," Edmond added.
Gates, meanwhile, said he never disclosed the identity of his patients and published the images for educational purposes only.
- TikTok Star VonViddy Dies by Suicide at 32, After Posting Haunting Final Video
- Freak Accident Tragedy: South Carolina Teen Killed by Falling Tree's GoFundMe Surpasses $2k Goal For Funeral
- Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide: Shot Her Baby and Then Turned Gun on Herself in Ghastly Horror
The couple was initially told by a family member that he had posted a full-face image of the child's decapitated head on his grid, but took it down after a cease and desist was issued.
However, Gates allegedly shared two more videos featuring "the autopsy of the chest cavity of the child and the cranial cavity of the child," which have since been taken down. His Instagram account is private, according to reports.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Their second lawsuit came after the couple claimed it wasn't until their son reached a funeral home that they noticed their baby's head was detached.
Ross and Taylor Sr. said they tried to cover up his grim condition by wrapping him tightly in a blanket with his head propped and telling the parents they could only look at their son but not touch him. All local and state investigations are ongoing.