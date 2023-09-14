'Diabolical': Grieving Couple Files Lawsuit Against Pathologist for Posting Graphic Photos of Their Decapitated Baby

A grieving Georgia couple whose son died in childbirth is dealing with yet another horrifically traumatic experience, RadarOnline.com has learned, filing a lawsuit against the pathologist, who they claim shared graphic images of their deceased infant's body on his Instagram page.

Jessica Ross, 20, and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., 21, tragically lost their son in July and sued their OBGYN, Dr. Tracey St. Julian, and the Southern Regional Medical Center, accusing the physician of decapitating the baby by use of excessive force during delivery and medical staff of lying to the parents about it.