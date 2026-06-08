George W. Bush Tangled Up in Epstein Web: Former President Dragged into Vile Pedo's Scandal and His Infamous 2008 Plea Deal
June 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
George W. Bush has been dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the former president's Department of Justice is now in hot water.
In the latest report, published in the Miami Herald, former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter, who first investigated Epstein's criminal ways in the mid-2000s, and then-Miami U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta are now in the spotlight, years after the pedo's death.
'So Whose Authority Is It?'
According to the report, Acosta, who was appointed by Bush, is believed to have negotiated a secret plea deal with Epstein in 2008 after he was arrested for felony solicitation the year before.
After Reiter had gathered evidence and interviewed "two dozen tearful girls and their parents," he was reportedly "stonewalled by state prosecutors and attacked in the media" before apparently being pushed out by federal prosecutors who took over the case. However, after the parents of several of Epstein's victims spoke out, Reiter requested a meeting with Acosta.
During the meeting, Reiter claimed he told Acosta, "I'm here to ask you to live up to the principles that you espoused when you were sworn in.
"Who has the authority to make the decision of whether or not to federally prosecute Epstein? We turned it over to you. We did most of the work, and the assistant U.S. attorney told us she usually gets 10 years for each count, and we had maybe 100 counts and probably 24 or so cooperating victims. So whose authority is it?"
Epstein's Controversial Plea Deal
However, according to Reiter, Acosta did not respond, which led him to claim the s-x offender's team was "manipulating" Acosta's office, and added, "We have been receiving some guidance from main justice, and (Epstein's) defense attorneys have done a very effective job in stalling the case."
During Bush's presidency, "Main Justice" was another name for the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., which was overseen by Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.
Despite investigators identifying as many as 40 potential Epstein victims, he reeled in a "sweetheart deal," which only saw him plead guilty to one solicitation charge.
He was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, but only served 13 months, the majority of that spent in a work-release program that allowed the financier to leave jail during the day.
Acosta, who was President Trump's labor secretary during his first term, was reportedly asked about Epstein during his interview for the role.
"Is the Epstein case going to cause a problem [for confirmation hearings]?" the 59-year-old is said to have been asked.
Acosta reportedly responded, "I was told Epstein 'belonged to intelligence' and to leave it alone." Years after the infamous Epstein plea deal fumble, Reiter told the Miami Herald he isn't too secure in the criminal justice system's future.
He explained, "Some reforms have been made, and the Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell cases have shed light on many of the others that are still needed, but the true measure of success will be whether the system learns from its failures and acts on those lessons."
Bill Clinton and Donald Trump's Connection to Epstein
Other presidents have also found themselves tangled up in Epstein's web, including current Commander-in-Chief Trump as well as Bill Clinton.
Clinton is seen hanging out with Epstein at King Mohammed VI's 2002 wedding, and the former president also appears in several photos with the s-x creep and smiling with his former madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Both Clinton and Trump have claimed they knew nothing of Epstein's crimes against young women.