George W. Bush Tangled Up in Epstein Web: Former President Dragged into Vile Pedo's Scandal and His Infamous 2008 Plea Deal

In the latest report, published in the Miami Herald , former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter, who first investigated Epstein's criminal ways in the mid-2000s, and then-Miami U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta are now in the spotlight, years after the pedo's death.

George W. Bush has been dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the former president's Department of Justice is now in hot water.

According to the report, Acosta, who was appointed by Bush, is believed to have negotiated a secret plea deal with Epstein in 2008 after he was arrested for felony solicitation the year before.

After Reiter had gathered evidence and interviewed "two dozen tearful girls and their parents," he was reportedly "stonewalled by state prosecutors and attacked in the media" before apparently being pushed out by federal prosecutors who took over the case. However, after the parents of several of Epstein's victims spoke out, Reiter requested a meeting with Acosta.

During the meeting, Reiter claimed he told Acosta, "I'm here to ask you to live up to the principles that you espoused when you were sworn in.

"Who has the authority to make the decision of whether or not to federally prosecute Epstein? We turned it over to you. We did most of the work, and the assistant U.S. attorney told us she usually gets 10 years for each count, and we had maybe 100 counts and probably 24 or so cooperating victims. So whose authority is it?"