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Home > Celebrity > George Clooney

George Clooney 'Wooing' Wife Amal Again After Couple Became 'Disconnected' — as Insider Declares 'The Spark Is Back'

Photo of George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney may be pulling out all the stops for his wife, Amal.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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George Clooney has been making a renewed effort to romance his wife Amal, as the pair approaches their 12th wedding anniversary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He realized he needs to woo her again or risk losing her," claimed a source who notes the actor, 65, and the attorney, 48, have been especially disconnected in the past year, as Clooney took on a grueling schedule for the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck.

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'They Weren’t Getting Any Work-Life Balance'

Photo of George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

Clooney has stepped up his romance game with his wife Amal, sources claim.

"They weren’t getting any work-life balance," the insider claimed. Amal notably didn't attend the play's April opening because she was with their 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

But in recent months, the Oscar winner has been in fine form, accompanying his wife on luxe trips from Capri to Venice, while "breaking out the designer duds and looking really good."

'The Spark is Back'

Photo of George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

Their renewed chemistry reportedly caught Amal Clooney's eye.

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Adds the source: "And Amal has noticed. The spark is back."

As fans may remember, the couple tied the knot on September 27, 2014, during a lavish, star-studded celebration in Venice, Italy. Their glamorous Italian wedding stretched across several days of festivities attended by famous friends and family.

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