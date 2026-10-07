George Clooney 'Wooing' Wife Amal Again After Couple Became 'Disconnected' — as Insider Declares 'The Spark Is Back'

George Clooney has been making a renewed effort to romance his wife Amal, as the pair approaches their 12th wedding anniversary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He realized he needs to woo her again or risk losing her," claimed a source who notes the actor, 65, and the attorney, 48, have been especially disconnected in the past year, as Clooney took on a grueling schedule for the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck.