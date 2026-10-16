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EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Comforting Cindy Crawford After Presley's Tragic Death'

George Clooney reportedly comforts Cindy Crawford as she navigates a difficult family situation.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney has been allegedly comforting Cindy Crawford as she navigates a difficult family situation.

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Oct. 16 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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George Clooney has rushed to comfort close friends Rande Gerber and his wife, Cindy Crawford, following the death of their only son, Presley Gerber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clooney, 65, and Rande have been friends for years, co-founding Casamigos tequila with Mike Meldman in 2013 before eventually selling the company in 2017.

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Loved One Left 'Heartbroken'

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According to a source. Rande Gerber has George Clooney's support at any hour.
Source: LTA / WENN.com / MEGA

According to a source. Rande Gerber has George Clooney's support at any hour.

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"George is absolutely heartbroken for Rande and Cindy," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"Forget Hollywood, forget Casamigos, forget the money. These men are brothers. George has made it clear that whatever Rande needs, at any hour, he will be there."

"George knows there are no words that can touch this kind of grief," the source added. "He isn't trying to fix something that cannot be fixed. He's simply showing up and refusing to let Rande go through it alone."

The insider also reported that the ER alum's wife, Amal Clooney, 48, has been supporting Crawford.

"George and Amal love this family," the source said. "When tragedy hits, real friends don't run from the pain. They move closer."

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Presley's Death Investigated as Suspected Overdose

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An insider said Amal Clooney has been supporting Cindy Crawford.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said Amal Clooney has been supporting Cindy Crawford.

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As readers know, Presley died at a Los Angeles rehab facility, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner.

Law enforcement responded to a call about a person in cardiac arrest. But according to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department, Presley was already dead when they arrived at the facility.

The statement further noted that Santa Monica Police detectives "are investigating the death as a suspected overdose."

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Kaia Gerber Opened Up About Brother Presley's Addiction Struggles

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Kaia Gerber discussed how her brother's substance abuse affected their family.
Source: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Kaia Gerber discussed how her brother's substance abuse affected their family.

Presley's sister, Kaia Gerber, recently shared how her brother's substance-abuse journey affected their family.

"When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," Kaia revealed in August, before his death.

"My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything – and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone.'

"There's only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."

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