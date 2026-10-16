EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Comforting Cindy Crawford After Presley's Tragic Death'

"George is absolutely heartbroken for Rande and Cindy," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"Forget Hollywood, forget Casamigos, forget the money. These men are brothers. George has made it clear that whatever Rande needs, at any hour, he will be there."

"George knows there are no words that can touch this kind of grief," the source added. "He isn't trying to fix something that cannot be fixed. He's simply showing up and refusing to let Rande go through it alone."

The insider also reported that the ER alum's wife, Amal Clooney, 48, has been supporting Crawford.

"George and Amal love this family," the source said. "When tragedy hits, real friends don't run from the pain. They move closer."