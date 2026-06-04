EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's SOS Baby — Insiders Snitch His Wife Amal's Fuller Figure is Set to Deliver Answer for Troubled Couple
June 4 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Glowing Amal Clooney's noticeably rounder belly has sparked buzz that she's pregnant with her and superstar hubby George Clooney's third child in a bid to save them from a $600million divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Ocean's Eleven hunk, 65, and Amal, 48, attended the King's Trust 50th anniversary celebration in London, and the glam lawyer was clad in a clinging Alexander McQueen gown that highlighted her fuller figure.
Amal's 'Glow'
"She had a clear bump around her midsection that drew a ton of attention," an insider shared. "Everyone was talking about it. Plus, she was glowing in such a way that fueled folks' suspicions even more."
The couple tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to 9-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
Insiders have dished to RadarOnline.com George and Amal have clashed over where the family should put down permanent roots and where the twins should go to school – and have had their romance strained by public backlash from the famously liberal actor wading into political waters with his outspoken opinions.
Additionally, sources have revealed the pair have recently been leading separate lives, citing the human rights lawyer skipping the opening night of her husband's Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck.
Pals have also shared George's much-younger spouse was unhappy with the aging heartthrob's performance between the sheets.
Marriage Still A Work In Progress
"Everyone knows George and Amal have had a lot of problems during their marriage, and they're still fighting hard to snap out of that rut," an insider confided.
"George has calmed down on his boozing. He's being a lot more attentive to Amal and making a big point to take her out on date nights, which has gone a long way to reignite the spark.
"But they would privately admit that they're still a work in progress, and the differences and problems that came between them haven't just gone away with a magic wand. So, if Amal is pregnant, that would certainly bring a second wind to the marriage."
New Baby Could Change Everything
According to the source, the devoted duo are "wonderful parents" and were at their happiest during Amal's first pregnancy.
The insider said: "The last thing anyone wants is to see these two call it quits, so [a new baby] would be a miracle and a blessing in more ways than one."