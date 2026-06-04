EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's SOS Baby — Insiders Snitch His Wife Amal's Fuller Figure is Set to Deliver Answer for Troubled Couple

"She had a clear bump around her midsection that drew a ton of attention," an insider shared. "Everyone was talking about it. Plus, she was glowing in such a way that fueled folks' suspicions even more."

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to 9-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Insiders have dished to RadarOnline.com George and Amal have clashed over where the family should put down permanent roots and where the twins should go to school – and have had their romance strained by public backlash from the famously liberal actor wading into political waters with his outspoken opinions.

Additionally, sources have revealed the pair have recently been leading separate lives, citing the human rights lawyer skipping the opening night of her husband's Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck.

Pals have also shared George's much-younger spouse was unhappy with the aging heartthrob's performance between the sheets.