Sad Last Days: 'General Hospital' Star Robyn Bernard Homeless, Hooked on Meth and Alcohol Before Shocking Death
Robyn Bernard was living the opposite of the Hollywood dream in her sad last days before her unexpected death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the General Hospital star's body was discovered in an open field on Tuesday. She died at only 64 years old, and while Bernard's cause of death has not been determined, we're learning more about the inner demons she struggled with that may have led to her downfall.
Her big break came when she was cast as Terry Brock in the iconic soap opera, but her last role in Tinsletown was in 2002. Bernard left Hollywood behind, moving to San Jacinto, CA, in 2014, ten years before she sadly met her fate. The actress' last known residence was a trailer in the Parkview Estates community, facilitated by Riverside County’s Adult Protective Services Department.
Friends say that's where Bernard began to spiral.
Those who knew Bernard in the last few years told Daily Mail that she was homeless in her final year and struggled with alcohol and meth. They also revealed she had serious mental issues, which allegedly included Schizophrenia.
Many were surprised she hadn't passed sooner.
"She used to drink a lot and take drugs," one friend spilled. "I'm surprised she made it this far, to be honest with you. She would drink neat vodka – it will get you in the end."
"She used to talk about Hollywood – she said she was abused in Hollywood a lot, and that just destroyed her pretty much from what I heard," the pal continued. Bernard's ex-boyfriend also spoke about her struggles.
"This had been going on a long time. I have happy memories of her. Some. But she was difficult to be around," Dan Berlin, 62, told Daily Mail.
The last time he saw Bernard was about two years ago.
"At that point she had just let herself go," Berlin revealed. "She was out there, talking to herself in a nonsense way. She was a schizophrenic."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A separate pal called Bernard "something else," revealing she "was a sweetheart" but "she had addictions and then if you're schizophrenic and you don't take your medication…’
One of the friends claimed the ex-soap star would buy large vodka bottles at RiteAid and drink them straight until they were empty.
Bernard allegedly tried to clean up but relapsed and was living a rough life unhoused. She soon became a staple outside the local Stater Bros grocery store where she'd been seen pushing her possessions around in shopping carts.
"I used to see her around town all the time pushing her shopping carts. She always had four or five of them, and I always felt so bad for her," a former neighbor said. "She was pretty weathered. She'd been in the sun a lot, and she always had four or five shopping carts full of stuff that she took with her everywhere she went."
RadarOnline.com told you first — Bernard's body was discovered in an open field near a 7-Eleven earlier this week. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a death investigation call. Her time of death was listed as 4:05 AM, according to the press release.
The former soap actress' autopsy was performed on Wednesday and her cause of death is pending toxicology results.