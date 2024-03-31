'Gen V' Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely Following British-American Actor Chance Perdomo's Tragic Death

Born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, Perdomo's journey in the entertainment industry was marked by dedication and passion.

Despite originally intending to study Law, his love for acting led him to London, where he honed his craft at the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting.

Perdomo's breakthrough came with his role as Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide.

His portrayal of Jerome Rogers in the TV movie Killed by My Debt also earned him critical acclaim, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

