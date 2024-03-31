'Gen V' Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely Following British-American Actor Chance Perdomo's Tragic Death
Gen V, the popular spin-off of The Boys, has been suspended indefinitely after 27-year-old actor Chance Perdomo's tragic motorcycle accident that took his life earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Perdomo's publicist confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to Variety, expressing deep sorrow over the loss: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest."
While the exact location of Perdomo's death remains unconfirmed, the entertainment industry is reeling from the sudden loss of a bright talent.
The Gen V producers paid tribute to Perdomo's character and personality, describing him as a kind and talented individual: "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."
Born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, Perdomo's journey in the entertainment industry was marked by dedication and passion.
Despite originally intending to study Law, his love for acting led him to London, where he honed his craft at the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting.
Perdomo's breakthrough came with his role as Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide.
His portrayal of Jerome Rogers in the TV movie Killed by My Debt also earned him critical acclaim, showcasing his versatility as an actor.
In the Prime Video series Gen V, Perdomo showcased his talent once again as Andre Anderson, a character with magnetic manipulation abilities.
The production of the show's second season has been indefinitely delayed following his tragic passing.
Beyond television, Perdomo also made a mark in the film industry, starring in the After series alongside Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. His roles in After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything further highlighted his range as an actor.
The untimely loss of Perdomo has left a void in the entertainment world, with fans and colleagues alike mourning the passing of a promising young talent.