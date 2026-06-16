Gavin Newsom Escalates Trump DOJ Feud by Publicly Posting FOIA Demand for Alleged Political Probe Records

Signed by Legal Affairs Secretary David Sapp, the letter requests records sent to, from, or copied to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, former acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove and former Deputy Attorney General and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The bombshell filing comes just hours after Newsom accused President Donald Trump's Justice Department of targeting him in what he characterized as a politically motivated effort, intensifying an already public clash between the California governor and the administration.

In the letter, Newsom's office invokes the Freedom of Information Act and requests "all documents and records" responsive to the search, including internal communications that could reveal whether senior DOJ officials discussed the governor or his family behind closed doors.