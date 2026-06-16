Gavin Newsom Escalates Trump DOJ Feud by Publicly Posting FOIA Demand for Alleged Political Probe Records
June 16 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
California Governor Gavin Newsom has dramatically escalated his battle with the Trump administration by publicly posting a formal Freedom of Information Act request demanding the Justice Department turn over records related to what he claims is a politically motivated investigation targeting him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The June 15 filing, published on the Governor's official website, seeks a sweeping collection of memoranda, emails, text messages, and even Signal messages that mention either "Gavin Newsom," "Jennifer Siebel Newsom" or "Newsom" and involve top Justice Department leadership dating back to January 20, 2025.
Political Feud Between Gov and Prez
Signed by Legal Affairs Secretary David Sapp, the letter requests records sent to, from, or copied to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, former acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove and former Deputy Attorney General and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The bombshell filing comes just hours after Newsom accused President Donald Trump's Justice Department of targeting him in what he characterized as a politically motivated effort, intensifying an already public clash between the California governor and the administration.
In the letter, Newsom's office invokes the Freedom of Information Act and requests "all documents and records" responsive to the search, including internal communications that could reveal whether senior DOJ officials discussed the governor or his family behind closed doors.
Newsom Demands Records as Governor Escalates Legal Fight With DOJ
The request also asks the department to justify any withholding of records by citing specific legal exemptions and to release all reasonably segregable portions of otherwise exempt material.
Newsom’s legal team further requested that the information be provided electronically and urged the Justice Department to comply within the 20-day response period required under federal law.
The filing marks the governor's most concrete legal action yet, following allegations that federal authorities may have placed him under scrutiny as speculation surrounding his political future and potential national ambitions continues.
Pushing Back Publicly
Radar previously reported on claims Newsom believed he was being investigated by the Trump administration as part of what he described as a broader campaign against political opponents.
Now, rather than simply pushing back publicly, the governor is using the federal records process in an effort to uncover whether top Justice Department officials exchanged communications referencing him or his wife behind the scenes.
Notably, the request is not limited to emails.
It specifically seeks memoranda, text messages, and encrypted Signal communications involving senior DOJ leadership, underscoring the breadth of the governor's demand and the level of scrutiny his office hopes to bring to any potential investigation.
FOIA Filing Escalates Newsom's Feud With Trump Administration Further
The filing itself does not establish that such an investigation exists. Instead, it seeks records that could confirm whether discussions took place within the department regarding Newsom or members of his family.
If responsive documents are ultimately produced, they could provide an unprecedented look into internal Justice Department communications and potentially shed new light on the governor’s claims of political targeting.
For now, the publicly posted FOIA demand represents a significant escalation in Newsom's ongoing feud with the Trump administration, setting the stage for another high-profile legal and political battle as both sides brace for what may come next.