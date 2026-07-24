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EXCLUSIVE: Gary Glitter Nearly Gone — Disgraced Pervert Facing New Allegations and Death Behind Bars

gary glitter new allegations death behind bars
Source: MEGA

Gary Glitter faces new allegations as the disgraced former singer reportedly nears death behind bars.

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July 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Pedophile pop star Gary Glitter will probably die behind bars, even as he's been accused of more attacks on young girls, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

The senior sicko, 81, is said to be "on his last legs" and barely able to move around his prison cell.

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Former Icon Now Wheelchair Bound

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Gary Glitter faces new child s-x offense charges over allegations dating from 1978 to 1981.
Source: HJAA / ZDS / WENN.com / MEGA

Gary Glitter faces new child s-x offense charges over allegations dating from 1978 to 1981.

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But that hasn't stopped England's Crown Prosecution Service from charging him with unlawful s-xual intercourse with a girl under 13 years old and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14, crimes dating back to 1978.

"This follows allegations made by a woman relating to a period of alleged abuse that took place between 1978 and 1981," Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Bethan David said in a statement.

The glam rocker, who once performed to stadiums full of fans, is reportedly almost completely deaf and now spends up to 23 hours a day in isolation in a special prison unit for vulnerable inmates.

"He often moves around in a wheelchair and staff are told about his hearing impairment and reduced mobility," an insider said. "Most people would struggle to recognize him now."

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Disgraced Rocker Remains Behind Bars

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Glitter was denied parole in 2024 after officials said he still posed a risk of serious harm
Source: DFSA / ZDS / WENN.com / MEGA

Glitter was denied parole in 2024 after officials said he still posed a risk of serious harm

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In 2015, the twisted geezer, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in the U.K. after he was convicted of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having s-x with a girl under the age of 13. The crimes, which involved three young girls, dated to between 1975 and 1980.

The Rock and Roll (Part 2) singer was released on parole in 2023 but was tossed back in the slammer weeks later for reportedly violating conditions of his parole, including searching for information on how to access the dark web and viewing inappropriate material online.

In 2024, the Parole Board denied his application for release, claiming he continued to pose a risk of serious harm to the public.

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Earlier Convictions Preceded Latest Charges

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Glitter was convicted in Vietnam in 2006 of committing obscene acts with two girls.
Source: DSDD / JRAB / ZOB / ZDF / WENN.com / MEGA

Glitter was convicted in Vietnam in 2006 of committing obscene acts with two girls.

Glitter first served time in 1999 for possession of child p-rnography.

In 2006, he was convicted in Vietnam of committing obscene acts with two girls ages 10 and 11 and served two and a half years in jail before being deported.

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