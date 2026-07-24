EXCLUSIVE: Gary Glitter Nearly Gone — Disgraced Pervert Facing New Allegations and Death Behind Bars

But that hasn't stopped England's Crown Prosecution Service from charging him with unlawful s-xual intercourse with a girl under 13 years old and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14, crimes dating back to 1978.

"This follows allegations made by a woman relating to a period of alleged abuse that took place between 1978 and 1981," Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Bethan David said in a statement.

The glam rocker, who once performed to stadiums full of fans, is reportedly almost completely deaf and now spends up to 23 hours a day in isolation in a special prison unit for vulnerable inmates.

"He often moves around in a wheelchair and staff are told about his hearing impairment and reduced mobility," an insider said. "Most people would struggle to recognize him now."