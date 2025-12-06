EXCLUSIVE: Watch — The Tragic Thanksgiving Message From 'Death's Door' Actor Gary Busey That Has Exposed Him to 'World's Most Heartless Trolling'

A source told us: "Gary's inner circle are stunned at this level of bile.

"Given his vulnerable condition, they are saying he is being targeted by the world's most heartless trolling.

"These trolls fail to recognize Gary's years of struggle after his brain injury, and are just picking on a kind old man.

"It's like kicking your grandpa when he's fallen over – disgusting."

It comes after RadarOnline.com last year revealed he became a target for trolls after making a moving dinner speech as he continues to battle the serious brain injury he sustained following a near-death crash.

The actor appeared heartbreakingly frail with lank, greasy hair in the 2024 clip – and he sprayed spittle over the Thanksgiving dinner table as he said grace.

Busey, who in 2022 was accused of sexual harassment at a film convention, received a round of applause from fellow diners as he mumbled through the dedication to a "higher power" and gave "thanks for everything we have and everything we want".

But followers on Instagram were quick to mock his disheveled appearance at the special meal.

One said: "Mr Busey, take a shower and comb your hair."

Another asked: "Ever heard of a shower?"

A third troll said: "Bro looks like he's dying. Man."