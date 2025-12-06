EXCLUSIVE: Watch — The Tragic Thanksgiving Message From 'Death's Door' Actor Gary Busey That Has Exposed Him to 'World's Most Heartless Trolling'
Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:58 p.m. ET
Gary Busey's latest Thanksgiving message to his fans has exposed him to what his disgusted inner circle are branding the "world's most heartless trolling," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tragic Lethal Weapon star, 81, took to his Instagram page to ask his followers over the holiday: "Here's my top three holiday desserts – banana pudding, cranberry salad and fried okra."
Vicious Trolling After Video
Busey, who appears to be sporting a series of red marks across his nose as well as an unkempt beard and tatty baseball cap on top of his shaggy hair in his video message, signed off the clip by asking fans: "Now, what are yours?"
Instead of buying into his sense of fun, trolls have flooded web forums with vicious comments about his appearance and severe mental decline.
One sneered: "Dude, two of those aren't desserts. You are truly re------."
Another keyboard warrior branded him a "mess" and said he looked as if he'd been "living on trash eaten out of dustbins."
More of the vile comments aimed at the ailing actor are too warped to repeat here.
Inner Circle Stunned
A source told us: "Gary's inner circle are stunned at this level of bile.
"Given his vulnerable condition, they are saying he is being targeted by the world's most heartless trolling.
"These trolls fail to recognize Gary's years of struggle after his brain injury, and are just picking on a kind old man.
"It's like kicking your grandpa when he's fallen over – disgusting."
It comes after RadarOnline.com last year revealed he became a target for trolls after making a moving dinner speech as he continues to battle the serious brain injury he sustained following a near-death crash.
The actor appeared heartbreakingly frail with lank, greasy hair in the 2024 clip – and he sprayed spittle over the Thanksgiving dinner table as he said grace.
Busey, who in 2022 was accused of sexual harassment at a film convention, received a round of applause from fellow diners as he mumbled through the dedication to a "higher power" and gave "thanks for everything we have and everything we want".
But followers on Instagram were quick to mock his disheveled appearance at the special meal.
One said: "Mr Busey, take a shower and comb your hair."
Another asked: "Ever heard of a shower?"
A third troll said: "Bro looks like he's dying. Man."
Near-Death Experience Recalled
Busey has said he's already been dead once after he was involved in his devastating 1988 bike crash.
"Yeah. I've been there," he said of the other side. When asked if he believed he'd seen the other side, the Point Break actor unequivocally confirmed that he had.
"Yeah. I've been there. And I've been after the accident," he added. Busey described a place where "everything, but nothing" is happening.
"I was shaken by an invisible guide, and only my essence went. That's your soul," Busey said. "Your soul is housed in the caliber of your spine."
He noted he went to "the spiritual realm of the supernatural, where I was surrounded by angels, which appeared to me as balls of light that were moving, changing color, and breathing. And I felt trust, love, and protection like I've never felt on earth before."
Busey, who also starred The Buddy Holly Story, said that he had returned to the world because he was told that he was going in a "good" direction.
He recalled being given a choice: "You may come with us now or return to your body and continue your destiny."
Busey added: "The most important word I felt over there is the most important word to me on Earth, and that word is truth. It stands for 'taking real understanding to heart.'"
The Devastating 1988 Crash
He said of his nightmare bike accident that left him with a brain injury and largely ended his Hollywood career: "I had an accident on a Harley-Davidson. I went off the bike without a helmet, hit my head into a kerb, split my skull, passed away after brain surgery and went to the other side, the spiritual realm where I got information. And I came back."
Busey added: "I was surrounded by angels. Balls of light floating all around me. And I felt trust, love, protection and happiness like you cannot feel on earth. It's the feeling the angels live in.
"Three angels came up to me, and I was this long and that wide: I was a quarter of an inch wide and 1ft long. That is your soul, and your soul is housed in the column of your spine. And three balls of light came up to me and talked to me.
"The one on the left talked to me in an androgynous voice and said the direction I was going in was good, but because of my responsibility to mankind I had to look for helping spirits around."
Dad-of-three Busey's crash occurred when he was riding helmet-free and swerved to avoid a bus, hit his back brake, before his bike slid out from under him – leaving him a shadow of the man who played psychotic mercenary Mr. Joshua, who goes up against Mel Gibson in Lethal Weapon.