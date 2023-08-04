Lawsuit Demanding ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Pay Up Over Facebook Post Dismissed
An artist has dropped their lawsuit against Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais without the reality star ever having to show up to court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, photographer John Carta has informed a federal court judge he’s dismissing all claims against the Bravo star — with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile the claims in the future.
As we first reported, in May, Carta sued the entertainer after she used photos, he took of her on her Facebook without permission or paying him a dime.
Carta said he makes his living by selling photos to third parties. He snapped the RHOBH star while walking around New York in 2022.
He described the photos as, “Garcelle Beauvais standing with her hand out in the streets of NYC carrying a handbag while wearing denim shorts and a black satin-like blouse.”
In his lawsuit, Carta said he obtained a copyright for the photos. Despite him owning the rights, he claimed Beauvais used the photos on her profile, which he believed she benefitted from financially.
“The Account is monetized in that it contains endorsements and promotes [Garcelle’s] celebrity profile and upon information and belief, [Garcelle] profits from these activities,” the suit read.
Carter argued that he worked hard to create the photos and selected the “subject matter, timing, lighting, angle, perspective, depth, lens, and camera equipment used to capture the image.”
The suit reads, “[Garcelle], without permission or authorization from [John], actively copied and/or displayed [John’s] photographs on the Account and engaged in this misconduct knowingly and in violation of the United States copyright laws.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Beauvais' ex-pal Lisa Rinna settled a similar lawsuit as the case was headed to trial.
Earlier this month, as we reported, model Bella Hadid was sued by a photographer for posting his work of her on her Instagram page. His suit said he lost out of money from licensing because the images were not worth anything after being posted to her millions of followers.