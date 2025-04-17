From Game Show Classic to Online Sensation: How the Plinko Game Is Making a Comeback in Pop Culture
Some memories and activities are generational, cutting across the years without losing their hold on you. Though there may be additions or changes as the years roll by, the excitement and thrill they bring feel new each time.
That is the story of the Plinko Game, a game so good that even celebrities can't say no. From Snoop Dogg at the 2012 celebrity edition of The Price is Right to Seth Rogen, Neil Harris, and Kevin Hart, the Plink has warmed its way into all our hearts, celebrities or not.
What is the Plinko game, and how does it work?
The Plinko game was created by Frank Wayne, the chief producer of the popular television show The Price is Right. Wayne developed the game to add to the suspense, thrill and excitement the audience and players felt during his gaming TV show. Plinko was first introduced during the 1983 season of the TV show and was an instant success because it made you feel involved every step of the way. Through suspense and the interactive nature of hosts like Bob Barker and Carey Drew, the game became a fan favourite that kept you glued to your TV screen and wanting to play too.
You play plinko by dropping chips down a vertical board. The chips bounce across the board until they fall into one of the slots at its. Each slot is labelled with a reward: the amount you win when your chip lands on a particular slot. The game gets its name from the sounds made as the discs “plink” against pegs and other obstacles.
To play the game, you had to guess the prices of selected items correctly. Your reward for correctly guessing these prices was extra chips for use in the game. Next, you throw your discs or chips down the board and watch them bounce around and settle into a winning slot.
Plinko in Celebrity and Pop Culture
Celebrities are famous for many reasons, which include setting trends. Across fashion, music, pop, sports and movies, celebrities play a huge role in setting tones and what is the newest big thing. Sometimes, it is the other way round, some trends are so big and captivating that even the usual trend-setting celebs cannot resist them. Some of the celebrities who have played the Plinko Game include:
- Snoop Dogg: Back in 2012, Granddaddy Snoop was featured on a celebrities edition of the Price is Right, playing a game of Plinko in front of his fans. The American rapper surprised everyone by guessing the prices of different items correctly, and helping a fan win money at Plinko.
- Kevin Hart: During the promotion tour for Ride Along 2, Kevin Hart played a spin-off of Plinko with Jimmy Fallon called “Drinko”. Rather than win real money or cash prizes, participants had to drink whatever mixture the chips landed in. Poor Kevin Hart went first and ended with a drink of Hennessy and mulled wine.
- Seth Rogen came on The Price is Right Show in 2017 and played the Plinko game to raise awareness and funds for a charity committed to Alzheimer's research.
The thrill and excitement of watching the chips bounce around and the engagement with the audience during the live shows made Plinko a popular section of The Price is Right. As one of the most popular reality shows of all time, its viewership made the Plinko game even more popular and a part of pop culture. Nowadays, the plinko game is popular in friendship and family hangouts and can also be played online at iGaming casinos.
Modernization: Playing the Plinko Game Online
The nostalgia of watching the Plinko game on TV while growing up and the excitement associated with cheering on the contestants increased the demand for Plinko games. From parties to hanging out with friends or even for personal fun, players wanted a way to enjoy the Plinko.
Thankfully, online gaming came to the rescue. Some years ago, the costs and thoughts of setting up plinko boards could discourage you from playing plinko. However, you can now enjoy your favorite online plinko game variants anytime and anywhere without a physical board.
Platforms such as Joe Fortune allow you to play alone, challenge other online gamers, or with your friends and family for the chance to win real money. In addition, you can now choose from modern variants of the Plinko game, which gives you the freedom to play Plinko-inspired games that suit your entertainment and risk levels.
The rise of modern Plinko games highlights its durability, the power of childhood memories and how emotional connections built can influence our entertainment choices. With modernized plinko-themed games at Joe Fortune, you can roll back the years and relieve the excitement of playing plinko at your convenience.