From Game Show Classic to Online Sensation: How the Plinko Game Is Making a Comeback in Pop Culture

The Plinko game was created by Frank Wayne, the chief producer of the popular television show The Price is Right. Wayne developed the game to add to the suspense, thrill and excitement the audience and players felt during his gaming TV show. Plinko was first introduced during the 1983 season of the TV show and was an instant success because it made you feel involved every step of the way. Through suspense and the interactive nature of hosts like Bob Barker and Carey Drew, the game became a fan favourite that kept you glued to your TV screen and wanting to play too.

You play plinko by dropping chips down a vertical board. The chips bounce across the board until they fall into one of the slots at its. Each slot is labelled with a reward: the amount you win when your chip lands on a particular slot. The game gets its name from the sounds made as the discs “plink” against pegs and other obstacles.

To play the game, you had to guess the prices of selected items correctly. Your reward for correctly guessing these prices was extra chips for use in the game. Next, you throw your discs or chips down the board and watch them bounce around and settle into a winning slot.