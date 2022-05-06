Gabby Petito's Mother Files New $30k Lawsuit Against Estate Of Brian Laundrie — All The Details

Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, filed a $30k lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate seeking wrongful death damages amid news the tragedy will be explored in an upcoming Lifetime movie.

On Friday, Schmidt submitted court docs obtained by Fox News stating that Laundrie intentionally killed Petito, causing herself and Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, to incur "funeral and burial expenses, and they have suffered a loss of care and comfort, and suffered a loss of probable future companionship, society and comfort."

Schmidt demanded a "trial by jury and judgment for compensatory damages."