During his November 17 radio broadcast, Kilmeade played a clip from Vance's interview with Ingraham, which aired the previous day. He took particular issue with the vice president's suggestion that some critics wanted the Iran conflict to continue indefinitely.

"I had to play this. It is so aggravating," Kilmeade said before challenging Vance's characterization of the debate.

"There is not one person that I have ever met that wants an endless war, who will say the president's got to keep fighting no matter what," he continued.

The Fox personality argued that the United States should accomplish its military objectives before bringing the campaign to an end.

"Win, neutralize our 40-year enemy, and you end it when you want to end it," he said.

Kilmeade then delivered his blunt assessment of the vice president: "I'm talking about the vice president of the United States. Never should have been vice president."