Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Says JD Vance 'Never Should Have Been Vice President' in Iran War Rebuke
Nov. 18 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has aimed at Vice President JD Vance, declaring that he "never should have been vice president" while challenging his defense of President Donald Trump's handling of the Iran war.
Kilmeade made the remarks on his radio show on Tuesday, November 17, after Vance insisted in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that there was "no daylight" between him and Trump over the military conflict.
The criticism comes amid growing political scrutiny of the administration's Iran policy. Vance recently blamed the war for Republicans' sweeping midterm election losses, raising questions about the conflict's political cost and his own position within the administration.
Brian Kilmeade Questions JD Vance's Judgment as Vice President
During his November 17 radio broadcast, Kilmeade played a clip from Vance's interview with Ingraham, which aired the previous day. He took particular issue with the vice president's suggestion that some critics wanted the Iran conflict to continue indefinitely.
"I had to play this. It is so aggravating," Kilmeade said before challenging Vance's characterization of the debate.
"There is not one person that I have ever met that wants an endless war, who will say the president's got to keep fighting no matter what," he continued.
The Fox personality argued that the United States should accomplish its military objectives before bringing the campaign to an end.
"Win, neutralize our 40-year enemy, and you end it when you want to end it," he said.
Kilmeade then delivered his blunt assessment of the vice president: "I'm talking about the vice president of the United States. Never should have been vice president."
Vance Insists There Is 'No Daylight' Between Him and Trump
Kilmeade's comments followed Vance's November 16 appearance on The Ingraham Angle, where the vice president was asked whether he and Trump had differing views about the Iran conflict.
"No, there's no daylight, Laura," Vance responded.
He acknowledged that administration officials had discussions about the military campaign but stressed that the president has the final say.
"When the president makes a decision, he is owed a cabinet that helps implement that decision," Vance explained.
He also pushed back against suggestions that the administration intended to prolong the fighting, saying Trump would not allow the conflict to turn into a "forever war."
"We are not going to allow this to become a 10 or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment," he said.
Vance Previously Blamed Iran War for Republican Midterm Losses
The disagreement also comes after Vance publicly connected the Republicans' November 3 election defeats to the Iran war.
On November 4, following Democrats' victories that cost Republicans control of both chambers of Congress, the vice president addressed the results in a lengthy post on X.
"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote.
He argued that voters who supported Trump and him in 2024 had switched sides over concerns about the military conflict, inflation, the cost of living, and America's relationship with Israel.
Vance also challenged supporters of the war to consider whether its consequences were worth losing control of the Senate.
"Any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," he added.
Kilmeade subsequently questioned Vance's approach to the discussion, asking, "So you're telling me how I have to argue something? And my beliefs, if I don't argue the way you want me to, it's not worth your time?"
Donald Trump Redirects JD Vance's Attention Away From Iran
Vance's position has also come under scrutiny because he previously played a leading role in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. In April, he helped negotiate a memorandum that temporarily paused the fighting, although the agreement collapsed within weeks.
On November 12, Trump publicly instructed his vice president to redirect his attention toward an anti-fraud campaign targeting Democratic-led cities and states.
"We don't need a deal with Iran," the president wrote on social media, adding that Vance should devote his "complete and total attention" to the domestic initiative.
The directive followed reports that Vance was considering renewed negotiations with Iranian officials.
With Trump now shifting his attention toward domestic priorities and the Iran conflict remaining unresolved, the vice president faces continued scrutiny over his role in the administration's military and diplomatic decisions.